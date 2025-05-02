IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon

( May 2, 2025 / JNS)

An Israeli Air Force drone struck a terrorist in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in the area of Mais al-Jabal in southeastern Lebanon on Thursday.

It came shortly after the IDF killed another Hezbollah terrorist who was gathering intelligence in the same area near the shared border.

מוקדם יותר היום, צה"ל תקף וחיסל באמצעות כלי טיס, מחבל ב'כוח רדואן' של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב מיס אל ג'בל שבדרום לבנון.



כמו כן, צה"ל תקף וחיסל מוקדם יותר היום באמצעות כלי טיס, מחבל נוסף של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב מיס אל ג'בל שבדרום לבנון, אשר פעל במרחב הגבול ואסף מודיעין… pic.twitter.com/8H4bvdWSLa — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 1, 2025

“With regard to Lebanon, I believe the situation is evolving in the right direction,” Knesset member Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism) told JNS on Monday.

“Since March alone, we’ve carried out over 100 strikes in Lebanon, eliminating approximately 100 Hezbollah fighters, and they have not responded. Additionally, we’re seeing increasing support within the new Lebanese government for dismantling Hezbollah,” he said.

Tal noted that in Beirut people are taking down Hezbollah flags and removing posters of slain Hezbollah terror chief Hassan Nasrallah.

“Just a few months ago, these actions would have been unimaginable—but they’re actually happening now,” said Tal.

“Behind the scenes, there are even discussions about possible normalization with Israel. Hezbollah is steadily losing its grip on Lebanon, both in terms of power and influence, and I believe that’s a positive development for everyone,” he added.

“Lebanon and Israel could become good neighbors with shared economic interests. Lebanon is not like some of the other countries in the region; there are secular communities and Christians. Not everyone is a radical Shi’ite Muslim. I believe there is a real opportunity for normal life on both sides of the border. I truly hope we can achieve that,” Tal said.