IDF adds troops to ground op as Hezbollah rains rockets on north

( Oct. 2, 2024 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday that another division, the 36th, was joining its ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon, as the Iranian terror proxy continued to launch rocket barrages across the border.

According to the IDF, some 100 rockets were fired at northern Israel during the morning hours, which followed Tuesday night’s second-ever direct attack on Israel by Iran.

In the latest barrage, around 10 rockets were launched at the Western Galiliee and Haifa Bay area.

No injuries were reported.

Also in the morning, Hezbollah fired a long-range rocket at central Israel, which fell in an open area, causing no damage and triggering no alarms.

Meanwhile, the IDF is intensifying its ground operations against Hezbollah.

אוגדה 36 מצטרפת לפעילות הקרקעית בלבנון



לכל הפרטים????https://t.co/YAzv5xUxEq pic.twitter.com/3rpaDvRr4E — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 2, 2024

“The 36th Division, including soldiers of the Golani Brigade, 188th Armored Brigade, 6th Infantry Brigade and additional forces are joining the limited, localized, targeted raids on Hezbollah terror targets and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon that began on Monday,” the IDF announced.

The Israeli Air Force and 282nd Artillery Brigade are supporting ground forces.

The 98th Division and the 7th Brigade’s armored units have been preparing for the ground invasion for several weeks. The 98th Division joined the Northern Command after months of fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The IDF on Wednesday for a second consecutive day called on people to evacuate villages in Southern Lebanon.

“Hezbollah’s activities are forcing the IDF to act against them forcefully. The IDF does not intend to harm you, and therefore, for your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and head north of the Al-Awali River. Save your lives,” tweeted Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab Media Branch in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار إلى سكان القرى في جنوب لبنان: البياضة, بيوت السياد, الراشيدية, معشوق, البص, شبريحا, طير دبا, البرغلية, مخيم القاسمية, نبي قاسم, برج رحال, العباسية, معركة, عين بعال, محرونة, بافلية, ديركيفا, صريفا, ارزون, دردغيا, ضهر برية جابر, جبل العدس, شحور, برج الشمالي



⭕️نشاطات… pic.twitter.com/XRbVdgTBQZ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 2, 2024

“Anyone near Hezbollah members, their facilities, or their weapons is putting their life in danger. Any house used by Hezbollah for military purposes is likely to be targeted. Evacuate your homes immediately. Be careful not to head south. Any movement southward may put you at risk. We will inform you when it is safe to return to your homes.”

The directive is for 24 villages in Southern Lebanon.

In addition to the ground operation in Southern Lebanon, the IDF said on Wednesday morning that over the past few days Israeli Air Force fighter jets have conducted a series of targeted strikes in the Beirut area, targeting several weapons production facilities and terrorist infrastructure.

The IDF emphasized that civilians were given advanced warning to evacuate the area ahead of the precision strikes.

מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר בהכוונה מודיענית מדויקת של אגף המודיעין, ביצעו שורה של תקיפות ממוקדות בימים האחרונים ברחבי ביירות כנגד מספר אתרי יצור אמצעי לחימה ותשתיות טרור נוספות במרחב>> pic.twitter.com/uiKU3WB8cY — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 2, 2024

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization has deliberately primarily embedded its weapons production facilities and weaponry beneath residential buildings in the heart of the city of Beirut, hiding them in populated areas,” the IDF said, adding that the strikes were conducted to degrade Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

Gallant: ‘We are eliminating Radwan forces’

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was briefed over the past several days on the IDF’s efforts to dismantle Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, his office said on Tuesday.

Gallant was shown Hezbollah weapons located and confiscated by Israeli forces.

בתצוגת אמצעי הלחימה שלוחמי צה״ל הוציאו מאתרי החיזבאללה בדרום לבנון.



אנחנו מרחיבים את פעולתנו לאורך כל הגזרה, כדי להעמיק את הפגיעה בחיזבאללה, ולקדם את החזרת תושבי הצפון לביתם לאחר שינוי המצב הביטחוני. pic.twitter.com/5dNiZcYE4P — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) October 1, 2024

“Everything you see here—the weapons, missiles, explosives, RPGs—they were found by the IDF in areas from where [Hezbollah’s] Radwan forces planned launch attacks to kill and kidnap Israeli citizens,” Gallant said while observing the seized weaponry.

“We are eliminating the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon and dismantling its Radwan forces along the entire border,” he continued.

“What we will do here is part of what it means to ensure the safe return of Israel’s citizens to their homes in the north. We are changing the security situation.”