More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF Alpinists cross into Lebanon from Syrian Hermon

The troops crossed on foot through deep snow from the Syrian Hermon to the Mount Dov area in southern Lebanon to conduct reconnaissance and identify terrorist infrastructure, according to the Israeli military

Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF Alpinists cross into Lebanon from Syrian Hermon

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Alpinist Unit troops in cross-border activity from the Syrian Hermon to southern Lebanon, March 29, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Alpinist Unit troops in cross-border activity from the Syrian Hermon to southern Lebanon, March 29, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Troops from the Israel Defense Forces’ Alpinist Unit, under the command of the 810th Brigade, have completed a targeted operation to thwart attempts by terrorist organizations to establish a foothold along the Lebanon border, the Israeli military said on Sunday morning.

As part of the operation, the troops crossed on foot through deep snow from the Syrian Hermon to the Mount Dov area in southern Lebanon, to conduct reconnaissance and identify terrorist infrastructure, according to the IDF.

The Alpinist Unit specializes in combat in snow and low temperatures. In January, it completed an annual series of training exercises designed to prepare the troops for the extreme weather conditions of Mount Hermon.

Israel seized Mount Hermon’s summit on Dec. 8, 2024, after the fall of the Assad regime to radical Islamist rebel forces. It has since built at least seven military outposts in the demilitarized zone, on the Syrian side.

The new outposts are considered vital strategic positions in the buffer zone separating Israel from Syria. They span the entire demilitarized zone, from Mount Hermon in the north to Tel Kudna in the south, near the border area between Israel, Jordan and Syria.

In February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear that the IDF’s presence in the buffer zone was of extended, if not permanent, duration. “[In] Syria, IDF forces will remain at Hermon Peak and in the buffer zone indefinitely to protect our communities and thwart any threat,” he said.

Alpinist Unit troops in cross-border activity from the Syrian Hermon to southern Lebanon, March 29, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Alpinist Unit troops in cross-border activity from the Syrian Hermon to southern Lebanon, March 29, 2026. Credit: IDF.

Israel would neither permit the rebel group that toppled the Assad regime nor the new Syrian army “to enter the area south of Damascus. We demand the complete demilitarization of southern Syria—in the Quneitra, Daraa, and As-Suwayda provinces—of the new regime’s forces. Additionally, we will not tolerate any threat to the Druze community in southern Syria,” the prime minister continued.

In May, 2025, the IDF located and destroyed the central military headquarters of the former Syrian regime in the Mount Hermon region. During the operation, Israeli forces uncovered bunkers and an extensive weapons cache, including artillery, mortars, rocket launchers, explosives and landmines.

Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
A car approaches Glen Eira Road in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Google Maps.
Antisemitism
Car allegedly swerves at Jews in Melbourne, suspects sought
Police hunt driver and accomplices after the suspected antisemitic attack.
Mar. 29, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Steven Gruzd. Credit: South African Institute of International Affairs.
World News
Jewish South African researcher Steven Gruzd murdered in Johannesburg
Five suspects arrested after apparent criminal abduction.
Mar. 29, 2026
Steve Linde
View of Val Thorens in the morning from Boismint
Israel News
Israeli girl dies in bus accident at French ski resort
Several other passengers sustained minor injuries.
Mar. 29, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
Arkia
Israel News
Arkia flights from Aqaba canceled after Jordan policy shift leaves Israelis stranded
Hundreds stuck at the airport after authorities in the kingdom halt approvals for some European-operated aircraft.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Politico coffee mugs on a table during the Politico Playbook Breakfast at the Newseum in Washington, DC, Nov. 28, 2012. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Pharaoh offering incense, an iconic image from the Tomb of Ramesses III, Egypt. Credit: Sandor Joffee/Koren Jerusalem.
Feature
How is the ‘Echoes of Egypt’ different from all other Haggadahs?
Joshua Berman’s new Haggadah tells the Passover story through the lens of ancient Egypt.
Mar. 29, 2026
Howard Blas
An oil facility on Khark Island on the shore of the Persian Gulf, March 12, 2017. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / True East
How Trump used strategic chokepoints to pressure Iran and China
Mar. 29, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Column
Israel’s sniveling classes are in the minority
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Making the Arab case for Israel
Ben Cohen