IDF chief: A significant crossroads in the multi-front conflict

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the Ground Forces headquarters at Camp Bar-Lev near Kiryat Malakhi on Wednesday, emphasizing the critical juncture the military faces in the ongoing multi-front campaign.

Joined by the commander of the Ground Forces, Maj. Gen. Nadav Lotan, and other top commanders, Zamir conducted a review of human resources and examined new advanced combat equipment now reflected in the IDF’s operational capabilities.

הרמטכ״ל בזרוע היבשה: ״נדע להפיק לקחים מאירועי העבר, אנחנו פועלים ולא מחכים – אנחנו בצומת דרכים משמעותית מאוד שתשפיע על המשך המערכה״



הרמטכ״ל, רב-אלוף אייל זמיר, ביקר היום בזרוע היבשה עם מפקד זרוע היבשה, אלוף נדב לוטן ומפקדים נוספים.



במסגרת הביקור התקיימה סקירה מקיפה על בניין כוח… pic.twitter.com/y7atImf9RX — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 23, 2025

Zamir noted the unprecedented nature of the current conflict, with IDF operations spanning several fronts. “There has never been a war like this in the history of the IDF—we are operating in Tehran, Sanaa, Beirut, Syria, Jenin and the main center of gravity, the Gaza Strip. At times, we are operating simultaneously in multiple arenas,” he said.

Zamir announced that ground forces modernization is set to take priority in the upcoming multi-year IDF roadmap.

This includes expansion and enhancement of maneuverability and lethality in battalion and brigade combat teams; advanced integration of robotics in combat roles, remote operations and improved situational awareness; and rapid adaptation by drawing direct lessons from recent battlefield experiences, especially in complex urban environments and underground warfare.

Zamir stressed the value of IDF personnel: “The people are our most important asset. In every tour I conduct, I am amazed by the soldiers and commanders. … We are investing significant efforts in training commanders and ensuring, even during the war, that they are trained fully and professionally.”

Zamir marked the completion of a reserve officers’ course that began during wartime, underlining the vital role skilled reservists and commanders play in maintaining the IDF’s effectiveness and operational integrity.

Israel Katz: Warning to Hamas leadership

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning to Hamas leaders on Wednesday, stating, “The Sinwar brothers have destroyed Gaza.

Izz al-Din al-Haddad is turning it into ruins. Hamas leaders abroad are celebrating in palaces and luxury hotels, refusing to release the hostages. If they are not released soon, the gates of hell will open.”

(The IDF killed Hamas leaders brothers Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar in October 2024 and May 2025, respectively. Izz al-Din al-Haddad (nom de guerre Abu Suhaib) has headed Hamas’s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades since May 2025.)

האחים סינוואר הרסו את עזה.

עז א-דין אל חדד הופך אותה לעיי חורבות.

בכירי חמאס בחו"ל חוגגים בארמונות ומלונות פאר ומסרבים לשחרר את החטופים.

אם לא ישוחררו בקרוב – ייפתחו שערי הגיהינום. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 23, 2025

Indirect ceasefire negotiations in Doha remain deadlocked. Israeli officials accuse Hamas of stalling progress with new demands.