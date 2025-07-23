Herzog receives update on frontline operations during visit to Gaza Strip

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, where he met with soldiers and commanders to discuss the current status of the war, according to his office.

Herzog spoke with reservists from Battalion 969 and female border surveillance soldiers from Battalion 414.

“When one sees you in person and hears from you firsthand, it becomes ever more clear that everything you do is meant to protect the citizens of the State of Israel, to protect the communities on the Gaza border, and to protect the entire country,” Herzog said to Battalion 969.

Area commanders also presented Herzog with an operational update, which included a briefing on the distribution of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

In a separate statement, Herzog stated that his visit made it clear that the “true obstacle to humanitarian relief is Hamas.”

“Let’s be clear: It is the terrorists of Hamas—hijacking aid and refusing to agree to a hostage release and ceasefire—who are kidnapping the civilian Gaza population and subjecting them to their tragic suffering,” the president wrote.

“Israel is adamantly committed to the rules of international humanitarian law,” he stated. “Even in the midst of war, we are doing everything possible to help civilians in need—in keeping with international law, and our Israeli and Jewish values.”

The Israeli president also urged world leaders to “stop playing along with Hamas propaganda” and to “hold Hamas accountable for its crimes against both Israelis and Palestinians.”