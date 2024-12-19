IDF chief: Relentless pressure on Hamas aims to free hostages

( Dec. 19, 2024 / JNS)

Unwavering military action against Hamas in Gaza is creating the conditions for the return of the captives held by the terrorist group, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Wednesday.

“We are exerting pressure on Hamas daily, driving it into greater distress, to ensure the return of the 100 hostages—hopefully alive, and for those who are not, to provide them a proper burial in Israel,” Halevi said during a situational assessment and inspection tour in the Rafah area of southern Gaza.

הרמטכ״ל ברפיח: לוחצים את חמאס כדי שנוכל להחזיר מאה חטופים וחטופות pic.twitter.com/JGvGiOIiPa — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 18, 2024

The remarks come amid continuing reports of an imminent ceasefire agreement that would see the captives, of whom 64 are believed to be alive, freed in stages.

Halevi also emphasized that the dismantling and targeting of Hamas terrorist infrastructure and forces is necessary to ensure that Israel’s enemies in Gaza never again have the capability to commit another Oct. 7 massacre, referring to last year’s Hamas-led attack that initiated the multi-front war with Iran’s regional terrorist proxies. Gazan invaders killed around 1,200 people, wounded thousands of others and kidnapped 250.

The general stressed that the goal is also to make it safe to live near Gaza, saying, “I tell you this: The Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip are coming back to life. Residents are returning, and as they do, our responsibility grows even greater—not less. It is our duty to provide a much stronger security framework so they can feel safe and secure here.”

He was joined by OC Southern Command Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, OC Gaza Division Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram, OC Nahal Brigade Col. Yair Zuckerman and other senior commanders.

“You are contributing to the fight against Hamas, the return of the hostages, and the revival of these communities. Knowing this gives me the boundless strength to keep going, and I believe this is a shared mission for every soldier in the IDF—both active and reserve. Keep doing your incredible work. Thank you,” Halevi told troops.

IAF shoots down Gaza drone

The Air Force intercepted a Gazan drone that entered Israeli airspace on Thursday morning, the IDF said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which triggered air-raid sirens in the areas of Kibbutz Magen and Moshav Ein HaBesor at 11:45 a.m.

Approximately 50 minutes earlier, alarms sounded in Kiryat Shmona and Kibbutz Manara in the Galilee panhandle, which the IDF later said was a false alarm.