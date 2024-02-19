JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
IDF finds Iranian tech underneath UNRWA headquarters

The equipment, which apparently originated in China, is being analyzed by the Israeli military and intelligence agencies.

The Hamas data center underneath UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City. Source: IDF screenshot.
(February 19, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip have found evidence connecting the regime in Tehran with both the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Kan reported on Monday.

During a raid on UNRWA’s headquarters in Gaza City’s upscale Rimal neighborhood over a week ago, Israeli troops found a Hamas data center underneath the building, replete with servers, electricity, a backup power station and living quarters.

During the raid, Israeli forces seized “Iranian technology” which apparently entered Gaza via China, according to Kan. The find is being analyzed for “high-quality intelligence” by the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency, according to the report.

Israeli forces destroyed a server farm and other technological equipment in the operation, in addition to killing some 120 terrorist operatives.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told journalists on Friday that the Jewish state has intelligence showing that 30 UNRWA employees participated in Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre.

The minister shared the names and photos of the 12 UNRWA employees Israel had previously accused of participation in the massacre. These include Faisal al-Naami, an UNRWA social worker who Israel says was visually identified in Israeli territory on Oct. 7 and was involved in kidnapping a soldier from the town of Be’eri.

Another, Ala Jouda, is an UNRWA Arabic religion teacher who is also a company commander in Hamas’s Nuseirat Battalion. He was arrested in Israeli territory.

According to Gallant, 1,468 of UNRWA’s 13,000 staff members in Gaza are members of Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israel first reported the UNRWA-Hamas links in January, prompting multiple countries, including the United States, to suspend funding to the agency.

In response to the allegations, the United Nations launched an independent “review group” to investigate the claims.

Iran has been waging a proxy war against Israel through terror groups such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah and Yemen’s Ansar Allah. Iran trained as many as 500 terrorists affiliated with Hamas and PIJ leading up to the Oct. 7 attack.

