Lebanese terrorists fire 20 rockets into Israel

(November 7, 2023 / JNS)

Terrorists in Lebanon fired some 20 rockets at Israel late Tuesday afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“Following the alert that was activated in the northern region, about 20 launches were detected that crossed from Lebanese territory into Israel,” the military announced.

Local media reported explosions near Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, with videos on social media showing interceptor missiles being fired over the Druze town.

IDF artillery forces responded by firing into Southern Lebanon.

????Iron Dome intercepting missiles over Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, minutes ago pic.twitter.com/3AjpV2sHbe — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي???? (@NTarnopolsky) November 7, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, a “suspicious aerial target” was prevented from entering the Jewish state from Lebanon, according to the IDF.

The incident was reported as terrorists in Lebanon fired at an army outpost in the area of Arab al-Aramshe in the western Galilee, according to the IDF. Israel responded with artillery fire.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli forces attacked a Hezbollah position in Southern Lebanon, and an IDF tank targeted a terror cell preparing to launch an anti-tank missile towards Moshav Shtula.

On Monday night, Hamas terrorists in Southern Lebanon fired some 30 rockets at Israel, triggering air-raid sirens in cities including Haifa, Nahariya and Akko. Several of the rockets were intercepted, while most fell in the Mediterranean Sea.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it “struck the occupied city of Nahariya and southern Haifa in northern occupied Palestine [i.e., Israel] with 16 missiles.”

On Sunday, an Israeli civilian was killed when an anti-tank missile from Lebanon hit a vehicle near Kibbutz Yiftah in the Upper Galilee.

In a statement, the Iran-backed Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack. Since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, Hezbollah has been initiating a series of exchanges of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Over the past month, at least seven IDF soldiers have been killed in attacks on Israel’s northern border.