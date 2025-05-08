IDF sets up field triage facility for Syrian Druze civilians

( May 8, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday that it has established a forward mobile triage facility near the Syrian village of Hader, part of a broader humanitarian and security initiative aimed at supporting Syria’s embattled Druze community.

According to the IDF, the facility is one of several efforts designed to ensure the safety of Druze civilians in southern Syria amid ongoing sectarian violence. “The IDF continues to monitor developments and remains at peak readiness for defense and various scenarios,” the military stated.

IDF deploys mobile triage facility near Hader to aid Syrian Druze civilians amid rising sectarian violence. Credit: IDF

Over the past two days, 10 injured Syrian Druze civilians were evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in Safed for urgent medical care. The IDF has reinforced its presence in the region to prevent the infiltration of hostile elements into Druze-populated villages.

On Monday, Israeli forces uncovered and destroyed a key Assad regime military headquarters near Mount Hermon. The site contained fortified bunkers and a large weapons cache, including mortars, artillery and landmines.

The developments come amid an upsurge in Israeli military activity in Syria, including weekend airstrikes on regime assets in Damascus, Hama and Daraa. Israeli officials attribute the intensified operations to rising threats against Syria’s Druze minority, more than 100 of whom have reportedly been killed in recent sectarian clashes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz recently issued a joint warning, declaring: “We will not allow regime forces to move south of Damascus or pose any danger to the Druze community.”