update deskIsrael News

Interceptor malfunction led to missile impact at Ben-Gurion Airport

The IDF has intercepted dozens of missiles launched from Yemen, achieving a success rate of over 95%.

JNS Staff
Sirens sounded at Ben-Gurion Airport and surrounding areas following a missile launch from Yemen on May 4, 2025. Documentation of the impact scene by United Hatzalah emergency response teams. Credit: United Hatzalah.
(May 4, 2025 / JNS)

The ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists that landed in an open area at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday morning was most likely not downed due to a technical malfunction in the interceptor, according to an initial inquiry by the Commander of the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

The investigation found no faults in the missile detection systems, interception protocols, or Home Front Command alert mechanisms. The interceptor failure is believed to be an isolated technical issue.

The IAF noted that since the beginning of the war, it has intercepted dozens of missiles launched from Yemen, achieving a success rate of over 95%.

The missile strike on Sunday lightly to moderately wounded six people and caused significant disruptions to takeoffs and arrivals at Ben-Gurion Airport. The attack triggered air-raid sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the Shfela/Judaean Foothills.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a forceful response. “There will be blows,” he warned. “We are acting against them. We have acted in the past, and we will act in the future. I cannot detail everything,” he said, noting that the United States, in coordination with Israel, is also targeting Houthi forces.

Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed the warning, saying, “Whoever harms us, we’ll harm them sevenfold.”

The attack marks the latest escalation by the Houthi terrorist organization, which has launched a series of long-range ballistic missiles and drones at Israel in recent months, targeting ports, military installations, and now the country’s main international airport.

Medical personnel at the site where a missile fired from Yemen hit near Ben-Gurion International Airport, May 4, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
