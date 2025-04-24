Israel halts for Yom Hashoah, honoring the Six Million

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

Israel came to a standstill on Thursday morning as a two-minute siren sounded nationwide at 10 a.m., marking Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah).

At 10 a.m. today, Israel stood still. For two minutes, a siren pierced the air in memory of the Holocaust.



We remember, because the world won’t.

Today, we honor the six million Jews, murdered simply for being Jewish.

We know how quickly the world can turn on us. And we know the… pic.twitter.com/7CJuuNehXL — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 24, 2025

Pedestrians stood still, drivers exited vehicles and public transportation halted in a powerful display of collective memory for the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.

Each year on Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Rememberance Day, the people of Israel stop traffic for two minutes and stand in attention to honor the memory of the six million Jewish victims.



The siren I heard today sounds eerily similar to the ones used to alert Israeli residents of an… pic.twitter.com/1ew7bc7vnH — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 24, 2025

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem as part of the official state commemoration. The event honored Holocaust martyrs and heroes, and was attended by top government officials, dignitaries, and Holocaust survivors.

Established in 1951, Yom Hashoah is observed annually on the 27th of Nissan. The siren tradition began in the 1960s and has become one of Israel’s most solemn national rituals, uniting the country in remembrance and reflection.

“We bow our heads in memory of the victims,” Netanyahu said during the ceremony. “Their legacy obligates us to defend our existence and ensure never again means never again.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays a wreath at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on April 24, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO).

Public ceremonies, educational programs, and survivor testimonies are taking place throughout the day across Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

People stand still in outside the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, as a two-minute siren is sounded across Israel to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on April 24, 2025. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.

People stand still in Tel Aviv, as a two-minute siren is sounded across Israel to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on April 24, 2025. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.