Israel halts for Yom Hashoah, honoring the Six Million

Israel came to a standstill on Thursday morning as a two-minute siren sounded nationwide at 10 a.m., marking Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah).
Pedestrians stood still, drivers exited vehicles and public transportation halted in a powerful display of collective memory for the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem as part of the official state commemoration. The event honored Holocaust martyrs and heroes, and was attended by top government officials, dignitaries, and Holocaust survivors.
Established in 1951, Yom Hashoah is observed annually on the 27th of Nissan. The siren tradition began in the 1960s and has become one of Israel’s most solemn national rituals, uniting the country in remembrance and reflection.
“We bow our heads in memory of the victims,” Netanyahu said during the ceremony. “Their legacy obligates us to defend our existence and ensure never again means never again.”
Public ceremonies, educational programs, and survivor testimonies are taking place throughout the day across Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.