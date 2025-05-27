Aid distribution center opens in Gaza: A look inside

Basmati rice, sugar, semolina, pasta and oil: Food packages were dispatched Monday from central Israel as part of the expanded supply operation in Gaza.

The IDF launched a pilot program for operating a central distribution center for humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip.

Humanitarian aid packages at the distribution center in Rafah, May 2025. Credit: Israel Hayom.

The pilot program began in Rafah, near the humanitarian zone in the southwestern part of the Strip. It aims to fulfill Israel’s obligation to supply essentials to civilians in a war zone, reduce Western pressure, and counter Hamas’s takeover of aid shipments—an issue that, by various estimates, has resulted in the theft of humanitarian goods worth around $1 billion.

As part of the trial run, a secured access route was opened from the Al-Mawasi area to the distribution center. The route is protected by the IDF using various security measures. Families are required to undergo thorough security screening, after which they register and receive weekly supply packages designated for their household members.

Both the American company operating the center and the IDF have pre-established lists of eligible families. However, due to the chaos that has prevailed in Gaza since the outbreak of the war, managing orderly and accurate records is expected to pose a serious challenge.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.