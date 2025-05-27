More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Aid distribution center opens in Gaza: A look inside

The IDF launched a pilot program for operating a central distribution center to supply civilians in the Strip.

May. 27, 2025
JNS Staff, Shirit Avitan Cohen
The contents of the aid packages at the distribution center in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, May 2025. Credit: Israel Hayom.
The contents of the aid packages at the distribution center in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, May 2025. Credit: Israel Hayom.

Basmati rice, sugar, semolina, pasta and oil: Food packages were dispatched Monday from central Israel as part of the expanded supply operation in Gaza.

The IDF launched a pilot program for operating a central distribution center for humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip.

Humanitarian aid packages at the distribution center in Rafah, May 2025. Credit: Israel Hayom.
Humanitarian aid packages at the distribution center in Rafah, May 2025. Credit: Israel Hayom.

The pilot program began in Rafah, near the humanitarian zone in the southwestern part of the Strip. It aims to fulfill Israel’s obligation to supply essentials to civilians in a war zone, reduce Western pressure, and counter Hamas’s takeover of aid shipments—an issue that, by various estimates, has resulted in the theft of humanitarian goods worth around $1 billion.

As part of the trial run, a secured access route was opened from the Al-Mawasi area to the distribution center. The route is protected by the IDF using various security measures. Families are required to undergo thorough security screening, after which they register and receive weekly supply packages designated for their household members.

Both the American company operating the center and the IDF have pre-established lists of eligible families. However, due to the chaos that has prevailed in Gaza since the outbreak of the war, managing orderly and accurate records is expected to pose a serious challenge.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
Shirit Avitan Cohen
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin