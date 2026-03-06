At $40 billion, Elbit System becomes Israel’s most valuable firm

The share price of Israeli security firm Elbit Systems Ltd. rose 4.53% on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, up 151.39% in 12 months, making it the most valuable Israeli company traded on Wall Street and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, financial outlet Globes reported.

The market cap of the Haifa-based firm now stands at $40.21 billion, followed by Tel Aviv-based Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. with a $37.83 billion market cap, the report continued.

Elbit, the primary provider of the Israeli military’s land-based equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles, is the second-most valuable company listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange after American cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks, which began trading in Israel last week.

The Israeli company’s market cap rose by $4 billion in the past two days, according to Globes.

Analysts expect Elbit to show a 15.7% annual growth of revenue of $7.9 billion and to continue growing at a double-digit rate in 2026 in its fourth-quarter and 2025 reports, scheduled for release on March 17, the report added.

Elbit’s surge in market value comes on the backdrop of repeated attempts by anti-Israeli activists to harm the company through boycott campaigns and even vandalism.

Six British activists affiliated with the anti-Israel Palestine Action group will face a retrial on charges stemming from a 2024 break-in at an Elbit Systems facility near Bristol, England, a court heard last month.

They were acquitted on Feb. 4 of aggravated burglary charges following a trial that began in November.