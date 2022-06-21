Biden Israel visit still on despite political tumult, US ambassador says

U.S. President Joe Biden still plans to visit Israel in July despite the collapse on Monday evening of the country’s coalition government, according to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides. Biden will be hosted by caretaker prime minister Yair Lapid.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Israel on July 13, on what is to be the first leg of a three-day Middle East tour that will include visits to the Palestinian Authority and Saudi Arabia.

Lapid, who currently serves as foreign minister, will be taking over for current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who met Biden at the White House in August of last year.

The U.S. National Security Council spokesperson also confirmed Biden’s trip was still on, saying that “we have a strategic relationship with Israel that goes beyond any one government. The president looks forward to the visit next month.”

Lapid last week said that the president would be visiting Israel “no matter what.”

“The president’s relationship with Israel is way more important, significant and long-lasting than any political event,” said Lapid. “The United States is our greatest ally and the most important partnership and friendship we have.”

This is a version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.