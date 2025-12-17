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Billboards in Iran urge Hezbollah to target Nahariya

“This is yet another call for the destruction of the State of Israel by Iran and its proxies,” IDF spokesman says.

Dec. 17, 2025
JNS Staff

Billboards in Iran urge Hezbollah to target Nahariya

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Billboards in Iran urge Hezbollah to target the Israeli city of Nahariya, December 2025. Credit: IDF.
Billboards in Iran urge Hezbollah to attack the Israeli city of Nahariya, December 2025. Credit: IDF.

Billboards have appeared in Iran urging Lebanon’s Hezbollah to target the northern Israeli city of Nahariya.

“For the next war: Nahariya, be prepared,” the billboards read, according to the IDF’s international spokesperson, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani.

“This is yet another call for the destruction of the State of Israel by Iran and its proxies, this time aimed at our northern border,” Shoshani wrote on X on Tuesday.

He noted that the Islamic Republic “doesn’t stop at words,” accusing Tehran of funding and arming Hezbollah to carry out such threats.

Hezbollah has violated the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Lebanon more than 1,900 times since it went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, the IDF said on Sunday.

The IDF has killed some 40 terrorist operatives in Southern Lebanon since the beginning of October, bringing the total number of slain terrorists to 380 since the truce took effect, the statement added.

“The terrorists who were eliminated took part in terrorist activity in the area of Southern Lebanon, including the reestablishment of terrorist infrastructure sites, weapons smuggling and liaison between the residents of the area and the Hezbollah headquarters,” it said.

The November 2024 truce followed an intense two-month IDF campaign that led to the weakening of the Iranian proxy’s leadership. The deal was cemented by the Israeli and Lebanese governments and five mediating countries, including the United States.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told Qatar’s Al Araby Television Network on Dec. 6 that Beirut is seeking to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year.

Iran Hezbollah Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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