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News   Israel News

Brother of teen bombing victim Rina Shnerb released from Jerusalem hospital

Dvir Shnerb, 19, was seriously wounded in the Aug. 23 bombing in Samaria that killed his sister, Rina, 17, and injured his father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb.

Sep. 2, 2019
Dvir Shnerb, 19, who was seriously wounded in a terrorist bombing near in Samaria, leaves Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Sep. 2, 2019. Credit: Screenshot.
Dvir Shnerb, 19, who was seriously wounded in a terrorist bombing near in Samaria, leaves Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Sep. 2, 2019. Credit: Screenshot.

Dvir Shnerb, 19, who was seriously wounded in the terrorist bombing two weeks ago in Samaria that killed his sister, Rina, 17, was released from hospital on Monday.

Dvir and his father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, who was also wounded in the attack, were evacuated by helicopter to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Dvir was admitted in an induced coma and attached to a respirator. Immediately upon arrival, he underwent surgery to repair shrapnel wounds to his stomach.

Rabbi Shnerb was released from hospital last week.

Dvir expressed his thanks to the Hadassah Ein Kerem medical staff, as well as to the first responders who arrived at the scene of the bombing. He will have to return to the hospital for follow-up visits and further treatment.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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