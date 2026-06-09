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Trump says US will retaliate after Iran shoots down helicopter

“Last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” the president wrote. “The United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

Epic Fury
Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters taxi out to conduct a scheduled flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility while supporting “Operation Epic Fury,” May 1, 2026. Credit: U.S. Army.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump promised retaliation on Tuesday after Iran shot down a U.S. helicopter over the Persian Gulf.

“Last night, the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote on social media. “The United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

Trump said that the two aircrew piloting the Apache had been recovered safely and that they were unharmed.

The latest round of tit-for-tat military exchanges between Iran and the United States threatens to further undermine the tenuous ceasefire between the two countries as they try to negotiate a settlement to end the conflict.

Iranian officials said that they were prepared to resume hostilities.

“We prefer the language of diplomacy, but we speak other languages far more fluently,” wrote Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. “Break your commitments, and we’ll switch to what we speak best. You ride the horse you saddled.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, issued a similar statement, adding that the Strait of Hormuz is in Iranian and Omani territorial waters and urged “foreign forces” to depart or face “constant risk.”

U.S. Central Command has said that the helicopter went down “near the coast of Oman while patrolling regional waters.”

The potential escalation follows announcements by Iran and Israel on Monday that they would halt strikes against one another after Trump called for a ceasefire.

Iran
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