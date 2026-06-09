Task force urges Canada to recognize anti-Zionism, extremist Islamist ideologies as drivers for Jew-hatred

The J7 Large Communities Task Force Against Antisemitism urged Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to recognize anti-Zionism and extremist Islamist ideologies as drivers for antisemitism in Canada, warning that the country’s reputation as a safe home for Jews has diminished.

“For generations, Canada was viewed throughout the Jewish world as one of the safest countries in which Jews could live openly and proudly,” the task force, which represents Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, wrote in a joint letter on Monday.

“Today, that perception is changing—and not for the better,” the letter continued.

The group cited rising reports of intimidation and hostility toward Jewish students in schools and universities, increased security requirements at Jewish institutions and demonstrations that it said have featured support for terrorist organizations and antisemitic rhetoric.

“The sense of insecurity experienced by Jewish Canadians is now attracting international attention,” the task force wrote.

The coalition acknowledged that Carney’s recent address at a Toronto synagogue recognizing antisemitism was “important and welcome,” but added that the prime minister’s announcement of an advisory council to study the issue was redundant.

“The challenge facing Canada has already been extensively studied,” the group wrote. “Parliamentary committees have examined it. The Senate has examined it. National summits have convened. Experts and community organizations have produced detailed recommendations.”

“The problem is no longer a lack of information. It is a lack of urgency, coordination and enforcement. And of real action,” the letter stated.

The task force called for a “whole-of-government effort” that explicitly recognizes anti-Zionist hatred and the spread of extremist Islamist ideologies as contemporary drivers of antisemitism.

It also urged “robust enforcement of the law,” meaningful consequences for those involved in hate and intimidation, and stronger protections to ensure democratic institutions remain safe and accessible for all citizens, including Jews.

