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News   Israel News

Critical days ahead for hostage deal as top Israeli officials head to Qatar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dispatched his security chiefs for the first joint visit since August.

Jan. 12, 2025
Shirit Avitan Cohen
Hostages
A poster showing hostages still held captive by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.

“The coming days are pivotal for advancing a deal,” a senior source in Jerusalem told Israel Hayom as Mossad Director David Barnea, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar and Israel Defense Forces representative Maj. Gen. (ret.) Nitzan Alon embark on their first joint trip to Qatar since August.

Following recent diplomatic progress, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the senior negotiating team on Saturday to proceed to Qatar for in-depth discussions on finalizing a hostage agreement.

This development followed intensive morning security consultations in Jerusalem led by Netanyahu, alongside Hostages and Missing Persons Coordinator Gal Hirsch, security chiefs and the defense minister. Over the weekend, incoming U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff joined an extended discussion with Netanyahu’s team and security leadership, according to participating sources.

Witkoff’s arrival in Israel followed his Qatar visit, as mediators from both countries work to secure an agreement before President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Israeli and American officials estimate that of the approximately 100 hostages still in Gaza, roughly 60 remain alive, though they acknowledge uncertainty about exact numbers.

The day’s discussions culminated in a conference call connecting all participants with Qatar, including Brett McGurk, the current administration’s Middle East envoy. This exchange established potential pathways to reach an agreement formula in the renewed Doha talks. Israeli sources confirm that negotiations covered all aspects of the proposed multi-phase deal, which, according to Arab media, includes Israel’s first-phase demand for the release of 33 hostages.

Netanyahu has provided Barnea, Alon and Bar with comprehensive operational parameters for securing an agreement. In Doha, representing their respective agencies, they will address all resolution components, including IDF ceasefire deployments, prisoner releases and humanitarian considerations. To streamline decision-making, the team has authorization to make on-site decisions while maintaining constant communication with Netanyahu’s Jerusalem team.

Israel Hayom has confirmed that Steve Witkoff plans to accompany the Israeli delegation to Doha for final negotiations alongside McGurk. Israeli officials stress ongoing cooperation with both current and incoming U.S. administrations. The upcoming Qatar discussions will focus on the first-phase release of 33 humanitarian-criteria hostages, with second-phase negotiations beginning three weeks later to address the release of remaining Hamas-held hostages.

While Israel maintains its position on war-related matters, tomorrow’s agenda includes discussing prisoner releases demanded by Hamas, potential senior prisoner exile arrangements, IDF positions in the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors, Gaza population movements and the timing and numbers for hostage-prisoner exchanges. An Israeli source stated, “Our position is clear, and tomorrow’s discussions will elaborate the details,” adding that the final decision regarding hostage release rests with Hamas leadership.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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