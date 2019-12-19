Delegation of UN envoys tours Judea and Samaria

An official delegation of 23 United Nations ambassadors toured Judea and Samaria last week, Israel Hayom reported on Thursday.

The tour, part of the Samaria Regional Council’s foreign relations efforts, was led by Israeli Ambassador to the United Nation Danny Danon, according to the report.

Ambassadors from Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Guatemala and Haiti, among others, participated in the tour, meeting with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and visiting the Barkan ‎Industrial Park, where they met with Palestinians and Israeli workers.

Located just north of the Highway 5 (the Trans-Samaria Highway), ‎the Barkan Industrial Park is home to 164 businesses that ‎employ some 4,200 Palestinians and 3,000 Israelis. ‎The waiting list to set up facilities in the park, ‎one of the most sought-after industrial zones in ‎Israel, currently includes 60 companies.‎

“We have seen Arab and Israeli coexistence in factories, and we think this is a very important project. By buying these products, we can give peace a real chance,” said Bosnia and Herzegovina Ambassador to the United Nations Sven Alkalaj.

Danon said that “the visit helps us to present the truth about Israel.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.