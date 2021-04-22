Disgraced ZAKA chief in critical condition after suicide attempt

Co-founder and chairman of the ZAKA volunteer emergency-response organization Yehuda Meshi Zahav, who resigned from the organization after evidence of sexual assault had surfaced against him, attempted suicide on Thursday. He was rushed to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he reported to be in critical condition.

The scandal involving Meshi Zahav broke in early March, days after he was nominated for the Israel Prize over his activities as ZAKA’s chief. The Israel Police’s Major Crimes Unit was tasked with investigating allegations of sexual assault, rape and abuse from six victims.

Meshi Zahav has denied any wrongdoing, but nonetheless relinquished the prize and resigned his position in ZAKA.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.