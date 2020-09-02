More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Emirati official: Israeli declaration of sovereignty won’t stop peace

UAE Foreign Ministry director of policy planning says the U.S.-Israeli delegation visit to Abu Dhabi was “promising,” but much work remains.

Sep. 2, 2020
Senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and members of the U.S.-Israeli delegation attend a ceremony ahead of their departure from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Aug. 31, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and members of the U.S.-Israeli delegation attend a ceremony ahead of their departure from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Aug. 31, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

Even if Israel proceeds with its plan to declare sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, and parts of Judea and Samaria, it will not stop the peace process between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, director of policy planning in the Emirati Foreign Ministry Jamal al-Musharakh told Israeli journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday.

However, Musharakh emphasized that his government had “received assurances” from the American and Israeli governments that the sovereignty initiative would not proceed.

“We stopped the annexation, and we are committed to Arab decisions about the Palestinians,” he said.

Musharakh had some harsh words for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who has accused the UAE of “betraying the Palestinians” by normalizing ties with Israel.

“The way to peace is not through incitement and hatred. That rhetoric does not help the path of peace or the regional path,” he said.

The UAE wants ties with Israel in all fields and quickly, said Musharakh. Referring to the historic visit to Abu Dhabi by a U.S.-Israel delegation that ended on Tuesday afternoon, Musharakh said that while a good deal had been accomplished, much still remained to be done.

“The talks were promising. Talks dealt with culture, diplomatic ties, aviation and other things. There is much work to be done at all levels, but it has been proven that the path of peace leads to prosperity and cooperation,” he said.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Judea and Samaria
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin