Even in divided DC, bipartisan support for Trump’s peace plan

Support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace deal between Israel and Hamas is transcending political party lines in Washington, even at a time when partisanship rules the day amid a federal government shutdown.

In the days and hours before Israel began withdrawing from parts of Gaza, and when many expect Hamas to release all of the hostages on Monday, both Democratic and Republican corners praised Trump’s announcement this week, forecasting an end to the two-year war in the Middle East.

Pamela Nadell, director of American University’s Jewish studies program and chair in women’s and gender history at the private Washington university, told JNS that one would expect ending a war to rise above political divisions.

“There is an enormous sense of relief when a war that has caused such tremendous suffering, and especially suffering of civilians, ends,” Nadell told JNS.

Many of the plan’s details must be worked out, but that hasn’t tempered enthusiasm for the agreement, according to Ross Baker, distinguished political science professor emeritus at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, a public school in New Jersey.

“Almost any ray of hope as far as the Middle East is concerned is going to have bipartisan acclaim,” Baker told JNS. “People are ready for some kind of promise of an agreement to feel hopeful and even jubilant.”

Even some congressional critics of Israeli policy welcomed the news.

“This is the first hopeful moment in a long time,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) stated. “At last, we have an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all the hostages, and a surge of desperately needed aid to the people of Gaza.”

The degree to which Trump deserves credit has been the subject of debate. Many Republicans said that the deal is thanks to the president’s efforts, but many Democrats praised the deal but not the dealmaker.

“President Trump signed an unprecedented peace deal that ‘experts’ around the world claimed would never happen,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (D-Ohio) stated. “Everyone, regardless of political party, should recognize and celebrate his success in achieving peace.”

Trump “and his team, our regional partners and our friends in Israel should all be congratulated for making this important step forward together,” stated Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). “Well done, Mr. President.”

Sen. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) was one of the Democrats who avoided crediting Trump. “My heart is full of hope and joy that after more than two years of devastating war, the remaining hostages held by Hamas may finally return home and the fighting will end,” she stated. “May this moment lead to lasting peace, security and long-awaited relief to all innocent people who have suffered since Oct. 7.”

“I am beyond relieved that a Gaza ceasefire agreement has been secured,” stated House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.). “It is past time for the suffering and destruction to end. I look forward to the immediate implementation of this ceasefire, the return of Israeli hostages, and a surge of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Sam Markstein, spokesman for the Republican Jewish Coalition, told JNS that Trump deserved a lot more praise from Democrats than he received. “From all corners of the Democratic Party, the response to President Donald J. Trump’s historic peace deal has been embarrassingly muted,” Markstein said.

‘Peace in the region is possible’

The president received credit from several on the Democratic side.

“This is a significant moment, critical for Israel’s future, and we appreciate the work of the Trump administration to achieve this historic breakthrough,” stated Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America. “We also appreciate the work of the Biden administration for its steadfast support for Israel’s security at its darkest hour, in the aftermath of Oct. 7.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) congratulated Trump for “this historic peace plan that releases all the hostages. Now, enduring peace in the region is possible. Our parties are different, but we have a shared ironclad commitment to Israel and its people.”

Baker told JNS that “it’s important not to proclaim victory prematurely.”

“Many things can go wrong,” he said. “This is one of those situations where you can truthfully use that old adage, ‘The devil is in the details.’”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, warned that “we must be clear-eyed about the challenges ahead and the more difficult negotiations yet to come” in a statement.

“Those will require agreement on the future governance of Gaza, Hamas’s disarmament, the full withdrawal of the IDF, mechanisms to deal with security threats emanating from Gaza, restoring the movement of commercial and humanitarian goods, and a proposed international security force, among other contentious issues,” he stated.

On the Senate floor, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that “we must begin the even-harder work of closing negotiations: to end the war, to start building the day after in Gaza without Hamas, to surge humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, and to build a lasting peace—a lasting peace—that ensures security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”