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News   Israel News

Family of Russian-Israeli hostage in Iraq meets with mediators

Elizabeth Tsurkov has been held by militias since her kidnapping in Baghdad in March 2023.

Jan. 9, 2025
Shirit Avitan Cohen
Elizabeth Tsurkov
Kidnapped Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov in a video released by Kata’ib Hezbollah, Nov. 13, 2023. Source: Screenshot.

The family of Israeli-Russian hostage Elizabeth Tsurkov, who has been held captive in Iraq by Iranian-backed Shi’ite militia Kata’ib Hezbollah since 2023, met with senior Israeli officials and international mediators on Wednesday in a bid to secure her release.

The gathering, which took place in central Israel, brought together Israel Defense Forces Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, Jerusalem’s coordinator for prisoners and missing persons, along with foreign counterparts from nations who maintain a diplomatic presence in Iraq, Israel Hayom reported.

Sources with direct knowledge of the meeting revealed to Israel Hayom that the talks centered on leveraging these foreign intermediaries’ diplomatic channels to advance negotiations for Tsurkov’s return.

The meeting, orchestrated by Hirsch, included Tsurkov’s two siblings and foreign mediators who explored various avenues of action.

Regional developments may offer cause for cautious optimism, particularly the recent halt in attacks from Iraqi territory by militias on Israel. A high-ranking diplomatic official expressed hope that the positive momentum across regional fronts might “create the opportunity to bring Elizabeth home.”

The meeting follows a report by United Arab Emirates outlet Aram News, which earlier this week revealed that a Western diplomatic team has been engaging with Iraqi factions to negotiate Tsurkov’s release. According to the report, the diplomatic team comprises several Western representatives conducting informal discussions aimed at establishing effective negotiation channels.

Tsurkov has been held by militias since her kidnapping in Baghdad in March 2023. The last confirmation of her well-being came through video footage released in November 2023, over a year ago. The four-minute recording showed her delivering demands regarding the Gaza war, along with other statements evidently scripted by her captors.

This is an edited version of a story originally published by Israel Hayom.

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