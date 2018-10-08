Fatah blames Israel for murder of two workers at industrial park

On Oct. 7, a 23-year-old Palestinian terrorist murdered two of his Israeli coworkers in a factory in the Barkan Industrial Zone, a place known as an example of coexistence where Palestinians and Israelis work together. It was established in 1982, and is situated between the Palestinian city of Qalqilya and the Israeli city of Ariel. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians currently work there. On the official Facebook page of Abbas’s Fatah Movement, a Fatah official blamed Israel for the murders, stating that “Israel ... is incapable of protecting anyone that steals the Palestinian land” and announced that no Israeli is safe until the Palestinian people gain “its rights in its homeland.” Israel, he said, uses “terror and murder,” while he himself coined yesterday’s killing of two Israeli civilians an “operation.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Oct. 7, 2018, see below] The fact that Fatah did not condemn the murder of the two Israelis is no surprise, because Fatah and the P.A. continue to glorify terrorist murderers as “heroes,”, as documented by Palestinian Media Watch. Just four days before themurders, Fatah glorified another murderer of two as a “heroic Martyr.” Murderer Muhannad Halabi stabbed and killed two Israelis in the Old City of Jerusalem in 2015: Posted text: “Today is the third anniversary of the death as a Martyr (Shahid) of heroic Martyr Muhannad Halabi Honor and eternal glory to our pure Martyrs” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Oct. 3, 2018] P.A. TV’s Israel Affairs expert Fayez Abbas accused Israel of incitement for defining the murder as a Palestinian terror attack, asserting falsely, that there were doubts about the motive for the murder. He likewise used the term “operation”: “Of course the main headlines in the Israeli media [are] yesterday’s operation, the Barkan industrial zone factory operation, and responses. All of the responses are known of course; they incite in a despicable way. Until now the circumstances are not clear, but for Israel the most important thing is to make accusations of an operation under nationalist circumstances, knowing that according to how the operation was carried out there are doubts.” [Official P.A. TV, Palestine This Morning, Oct. 8, 2018] In the Gaza Strip, people rejoiced over the murders and some gave out sweets to celebrate:

[Ma’an, independent Palestinian news agency, Oct. 7, 2018] The terror organization Hamas called the murders “a heroic operation” and a “natural response to the Israeli occupation’s crimes.” The terror organization Islamic Jihad also justified the attack as “natural,” and added that “the settlements are a legitimate target for people of the resistance.” The movement also called for more attacks, encouraging people to “carry out intifada against the settlement terror, until its removal and the liberation of the West Bank from the settlements and the settlers.” [Ma’an, independent Palestinian news agency, Oct. 7, 2018] As the many recent Palestinian teenage terrorists, murderer Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alwa has also grown up being brainwashed by the P.A. and its educational system that murdering Israelis is “heroic.” Read the full report at PMW here.