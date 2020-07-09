Former Jordanian official: Time for pragmatic approach to Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Former Jordanian minister and diplomat Ambassador Ahmad Masa’deh recently said although he believes that the Palestinian cause is just and that Palestinian land was plundered, the time has come to think realistically regarding the conflict with Israel and follow a pragmatic course of action.

In an interview on July 1 with the private Jordanian TV station, Roya, Masa’deh—who served as Jordan’s ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, Norway, Luxemburg and NATO, as well as a minister for public-sector reform—said that Arabs must accept that they have been defeated militarily, politically and diplomatically; that the influential world powers support Israel; and that the United Nations and the European Union have little impact where helping the Palestinians is concerned.

Emphasizing that some Arab countries are normalizing relations with Israel, while others are engaged in civil wars, Masa’deh asked: “Why should we in Jordan put ourselves on the frontline? Why should we be responsible for this cause all by ourselves?”

Ahmad Masa’deh: “Regardless of what I am about to say, I do believe in the justice and patriotism of the Palestinian cause, and the cause of the Arabs in general. I am completely convinced that the Palestinian and Arab land was plundered from them. At the same time, however, I believe that the time has come for us to think somewhat realistically, and to follow a legally and politically pragmatic line. The world is no longer the world that we used to know. It has changed. The superpowers have changed, and there is a new reality that we—the Arab world or Arab countries—must acknowledge, whether we like it or not: We have been defeated. We have been defeated militarily, as well as politically and diplomatically. We started the Oslo process with the slogan of ‘land for peace’ and today, we were led to the slogan of ‘normalization for refraining from annexation.’

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“The world today is different and the global [players] who have influence support Israel. Hence, the Arabs find themselves in a tough spot. Now, Jordanian diplomacy must become active in the international forums, but the question that poses itself is: What impact does this have? Let’s be reasonable and practical, people. Let us examine the past 30 years. Where is the real impact? Today, we see the evidence of that real impact.

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“As a law professor, I can tell you that international law has been modified. It has been violated and reshaped through the Arab-Israeli conflict. Even the U.N. resolutions come with a legal question mark: Do these resolutions have any impact or not? We want to turn to the E.U. As a former ambassador to the E.U., let me tell you: We won’t get anything beyond condemnations from them.

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“Today, for example, Britain’s prime minister [Boris Johnson] addressed [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and Israel, and said: ‘As a friend, I hope that you do not move ahead with the annexation... ‘We should understand what this language means. The diplomatic measures of the world are limited today. The Arabs are clearly in crisis. Some countries are engaged in civil wars, and other countries have crossed their traditional political boundaries and are now directly cooperating with the Israeli side. So the question always rises: Why should we in Jordan put ourselves on the frontline? Why should we be responsible for this cause all by ourselves? Aren’t there 1 billion Muslims out there? Where are the Arabs and the Muslims? Nowhere.”