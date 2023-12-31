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Former ‘Miss Iraq’ tours Kfar Aza on solidarity trip to Israel

“Never in my life, not even amidst the terror of ISIS, have I seen such barbarity,” Sarah Idan said after the visit to the Gaza border town.

Dec. 31, 2023

Former ‘Miss Iraq’ tours Kfar Aza on solidarity trip to Israel

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Sarah Idan
Sarah Idan (left) speaks with a women Israel Defense Forces captain at the ruins of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, near the Gaza Strip, Dec. 28, 2023. Source: X.

United States congressional candidate and former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan last week visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the Israeli communities ravaged by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

“I visited Kfar Aza, a place where the heart-wrenching horror of Hamas’s infiltration led to a massacre of innocent Israeli families right in their homes,” tweeted Idan, a Democrat running to represent California’s 30th congressional district in place of Adam Schiff, who is vying to enter the U.S. Senate in 2024.

“Located just a mile from Gaza, we stood witness as the Iron Dome intercepted rockets launched by Hamas. I brought my old uniform from Iraq to be mentally prepared, but I was still shocked and at a loss for words. Never in my life, not even amidst the terror of ISIS, have I seen such barbarity. What was once a vibrant community now echoes with a haunting silence of tragedy,” she continued.

By “uniform,” Idan means the camouflage pants, T-shirt reading “Fight Back” and combat boots that she wore as a translator for U.S.-led coalition forces in Iraq.

“I don’t care what’s your religion if your God permits you to do this in his name then your God is wrong. My mind is still traumatized by the scene, the smell of the dead bodies. Shame on those pretending the massacre didn’t happen,” she tweeted.

More than a hundred civilians were murdered and others were kidnapped from Kfar Aza when 3,000 heavily armed Hamas terrorists forced their way across the border and rampaged across the northwestern Negev, murdering around 1,200 persons in total, mostly civilians, wounding thousands more and taking some 240 hostages back to Gaza.

Idan and her family were forced to flee Iraq after she posed for a selfie with Miss Israel Adar Gandelsman at the Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas in 2017 and wearing a bikini in a swimsuit competition.

Her Iraqi citizenship revoked, Idan immigrated to the United States in 2017.

On May 19, she filed her candidacy for the California seat, which includes the cities of Burbank and West Hollywood, and parts of Glendale and Pasadena.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12, Idan said that she intends to be the “anti-Squad,” a reference to a group of anti-Israel progressives in the U.S. Congress who have been accused of antisemitism.

During the interview, Idan explained why she came on the solidarity visit to Israel: “I want them to see the horror that caused the war on Gaza. The world is shouting ‘Free Palestine’ and it was never about freeing Palestine. This is not about freeing Palestine—killing innocent families and burning them alive. This is not freeing Palestine, this is terrorism.”

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