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News   Israel News

Gal Gadot receives 2026 ‘Jewish Nobel’

“I am a proud Jew and a proud Israeli,” the actress said. “I love my country and dedicate this award to the organizations who will help Israel heal.”

Nov. 11, 2025
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot speaking at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con International, for “Wonder Woman 1984" at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, Calif., July 21, 2018. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
( Nov. 11, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, best known for portraying Wonder Woman, was named on Tuesday as the winner of the 2026 Genesis Prize, often called the “Jewish Nobel.”

“I am a proud Jew and a proud Israeli. I love my country and dedicate this award to the organizations who will help Israel heal and to those incredible people who serve on the front lines of compassion,” Gadot said. “Israel has endured unimaginable pain. Now we must begin to heal—to rebuild hearts, families and communities.”

The award comes with $1 million, which goes to a charity of the winner’s choice.

Gadot was “among the first global figures to condemn Hamas’s barbaric attacks and defend Israel” after Oct. 7, and she used her “international platform” to call for the hostages to be released, according to the Genesis Prize Foundation.

She also expressed “sympathy for the plight of civilians in Gaza affected by the war” and organized private screenings of the raw footage that terrorists captured on Oct. 7 for leaders in Hollywood, it said.

The latter was a “bold act of conscience when few in the entertainment industry, Jewish or not, dared to speak out in support of Israel,” the foundation said.

“Gal Gadot’s moral clarity and unwavering love for Israel have inspired millions,” stated Stan Polovets, cofounder and chairman of the foundation.

“The award recognizes her bravery and moral courage—her steadfast defense of Israel at great personal and professional risk, her advocacy for the hostages, her compassion for victims of terror and her empathy for all innocent victims of this terrible war unleashed by Hamas,” Polovets said.

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