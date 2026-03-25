What Lebanese civilians are saying about Hezbollah
Missiles, ultimatums, and a region on the edge of explosion...this episode plunges you straight into the chaos of Israel’s multi-front war and the dangerous showdown with Iran and Hezbollah. Through firsthand reporting from Israel’s northern border and raw analysis from experts and activists, viewers will learn what’s really happening on the ground, why this moment could be a turning point in the region, how ordinary Israelis and Iranians are enduring the pressure and what President Trump’s new red line could trigger next.
“The Quad” is a dynamic weekly panel show hosted by Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel’s innovation envoy and former deputy mayor of Jerusalem. The series brings together a powerhouse lineup of bold, insightful women to tackle the most pressing stories from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world. With Fleur at the helm, “The Quad” features regular co-hosts, including Shoshana Keats-Jaskel, founder of Chochmat Nashim; journalist and human-rights activist Emily Schrader and other leading voices shaping conversation and change.
Through sharp analysis, diverse perspectives and unapologetic commentary, “The Quad” confronts the complex political, cultural and social challenges facing Israel and the Jewish people. Each episode cuts through noise and narrative spin to deliver insight and debate, and to empower female perspectives on issues that define our time. Bold, informed and refreshingly authentic, “The Quad” redefines how Israel and the Middle East are discussed, one conversation at a time.
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