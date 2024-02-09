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News   Israel News

Giant Hamas tunnel found under UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters

Netanyahu showed Blinken proof of terrorists’ use of the agency’s premises.

Feb. 9, 2024
Ariel Kahana
United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)
A Palestinian man outside an UNRWA office in Gaza City protests cuts to aid, June 20, 2023. Photo by Anas-Mohammed/Shutterstock.

During a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the American diplomat was shown photos of a giant tunnel that was exposed in recent days underneath the central headquarters of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip. The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides.

The Israeli leader showed Blinken proof of the misuse of the UNRWA headquarters’ underground premises for apparent terrorist tunneling purposes.

The tunnel that was revealed in the meeting was found in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City. According to the Israel Defense Forces, it is believed to be one of Hamas’s strategic tunnels.

This comes amid the ongoing revelations that staff of the U.N. relief agency for the Palestinians were actively involved in the Oct. 7 attack against Israel and have long been disseminating incitement against Israel through various platforms, including as teachers.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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