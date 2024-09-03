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News   Israel News

Gwyneth Paltrow to hostage families: ‘I send you my heart’

“I have thought of you every day for 11 months,” said the American actress.

Sep. 3, 2024
Adi Nirman
Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Encore! Embracing the new entertainment era" session during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024 - Day Two at Amazon Port Plaza Stage on June 18, 2024 in Cannes, France. Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images.
Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the “Encore! Embracing the new entertainment era” session during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024 - Day Two at Amazon Port Plaza Stage on June 18, 2024 in Cannes, France. Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images.

American actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow on Monday sent a message of support to the families of the six hostages whose bodies were recovered from southern Gaza over the weekend.

In a story on her official Instagram account, she wrote, “To the families of each hostage whose life was stolen, I have thought of you every day for 11 months, but today I send you my heart.”

Ever since Hamas’s horrific Oct. 7 attack, Paltrow has consistently used her platform to raise awareness about the hostages’ plight. In October, she joined other celebrities in calling for their immediate release, sharing the hashtag "#NoHostageLeftBehind” and signing an open letter to President Joe Biden on the matter.

In a separate Instagram story, she highlighted the ongoing plight of female hostages, asking, “There are still 17 women being held by Hamas. Where are the feminists?” She accompanied this message with the hashtag "#rapeisnotresistance,” drawing attention to the reports of sexual violence against the hostages and raising awareness of victim Shani Louk’s story.

The retrieval of the hostages’ bodies from a Rafah tunnel on Sunday sparked widespread outrage on social media. Many users expressed frustration at the lack of global attention to the ongoing hostage crisis and recent tragedy, particularly noting the case of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American citizen whose parents recently spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

His funeral at Jerusalem’s Har HaMenuchot cemetery on Monday was attended by thousands.

All six of the hostages were shot multiple times at close range just days before their discovery by Israeli forces, Israel’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Originally published by Israel Hayom. JNS staff contributed to this report.

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