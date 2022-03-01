More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Haredim livid as Bennett meets Reform, Conservative leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Rabbi Rick Jacobs and Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal discussed kickstarting the framework agreement for egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall.

Mar. 1, 2022
Leaders of the Reform and Conservative movements meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Photo: GPO/Kobi Gideon.
Leaders of the Reform and Conservative movements meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Photo: GPO/Kobi Gideon.

Israel’s prime minister met on Monday with the heads of the Reform and Conservative movements to advance the framework agreement for egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall. The meeting, which came after a nearly six-year rift between the sides following the shelving of the plan by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was described by participants as “cordial,” but drew heavy fire from haredi lawmakers.

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, and Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, chief executive of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, said after the meeting: “We expressed our unconditional support for the State of Israel and made clear our expectation of the prime minister that he take steps to show he is committed to the State of Israel indeed being home to all streams (of Judaism), in Israel and the Diaspora.”

Anna Kislanski, the CEO of the Israel Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism, said it was a “historic meeting from the perspective of recognition of the liberal streams of Judaism in Israel and the Diaspora. The prime minister spoke with us at length and acknowledged our need to pray in our own way at the Wall without partitions [between men and women] and in an egalitarian and respectful manner.”

Haredi lawmakers, however, were unsparing in their criticism.

“It’s not for nothing that these sides came together, as they are two birds of the same feather,” said Knesset member Moshe Gafni, chairman of the United Torah Judaism Party.

MK Uri Maklev (UTJ) called the meeting “another absurd performance from the prime minister, who is incapable of addressing what’s important, only focusing on the most inconsequential of issues.” He added, “The prime minister does not project stability and is selling his values like a leaf in the wind.”

Fellow UTJ lawmaker Yakov Asher said, “After embarrassing himself in presuming to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, Bennett is trying to mediate the Reformists’ destructive invasion into Israel’s religious institutions.” The Bennett government, he said, “is turning itself into a red carpet for the destroyers of religion to walk across and lay waste to the Jewish character of the Land of Israel.”

Rakefet Ginsburg, CEO of the Conservative-Masorti Movement in Israel, called for compromise.

“We must ensure as a society that Jewish men and women from all across the globe feel at home here and can pray according to their customs and beliefs. Compromise is not a limitation; it is a way to preserve strength in a diverse society,” said Ginsburg.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin