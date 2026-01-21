Herzog meets Azerbaijani, Swiss presidents at WEF

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with his Azerbaijani and Swiss counterparts in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, the third day of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

During his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Herzog “discussed ways to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties” between the two countries, according to an readout from Herzog’s office.

Herzog also discussed deepening cooperation with Swiss President Guy Parmelin “across a range of fields, including trade, innovation, science and technology,” added the statement.

Herzog’s office said he also met with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The two discussed Avinatan Or, an Israeli Nvidia employee who was released from Hamas captivity in Gaza in October as part of a U.S.-brokered truce.

Herzog and Huang also discussed Nvidia’s plans to build a campus in northern Israel, as well as Huang’s upcoming visit to the country.

Herzog on Tuesday met United Nations General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock to express concerns over the exclusion of senior Israeli officials from international forums, including the WEF.

“It is unacceptable that shameful international politics—repeatedly weaponized against the State of Israel—are being used by international legal forums to prevent senior Israelis from the only democracy in the Middle East from attending the World Economic Forum,” he stated.

The Hague-based International Criminal Court in 2024 issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged “war crimes” in Gaza.

Herzog said it was imperative that the international community, particularly European nations, act swiftly to put an end to what he described as the “shameful” imposition of “illegitimate” sanctions.

“Preventing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, or, for that matter, the former minister of defense, Yoav Gallant, from attending a global forum aiming to shape the future of the Middle East by such legal means is a reward for terror,” the head of state said in the meeting with Baerbock.

The WEF’s 56th annual meeting began Monday and will run through Friday. Some 400 politicians—including 65 heads of state and government and six leaders from G7 nations—will participate in Davos, alongside more than 1,000 business leaders.

Herzog is leading a delegation that includes Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat and Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron.

The Israeli delegation also includes senior figures from the technology and finance sectors, including Check Point Software CEO Nadav Zafrir, entrepreneur and investor Yossi Vardi and Bank Leumi Chairman Uri Alon, as well as artist Ronen Tanchum, according to Israel Hayom.