Home Front Command has mobilized 20,000 reservists
The troops are operating in roughly 35 battalions nationwide and have been dispatched to dozens of sites since the start of the war.
Israel’s Home Front Command has mobilized and deployed about 20,000 reservists in roughly 35 battalions across the country since the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion,” the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement on Thursday.
The Command’s forces have been dispatched to dozens of sites nationwide, including 13 major impact sites, responding immediately and beginning search, rescue and assistance operations following barrages of missiles and projectiles from Iran and Lebanon.
At the same time, the Home Front Command’s information center has been operating with around 120 service stations and has so far responded to some 6,200 phone inquiries, the army said.
On Wednesday, commander of the Home Front Command, Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper, visited a site in Beersheva that had been hit by an Iranian ballistic missile.
Klapper praised the command’s troops for their performance at the scene and stressed the importance of civilians adhering to the Home Front Command’s instructions, the Israeli military relayed.
Nineteen individuals were injured on March 2 from the impact of a direct hit in Beersheva.
Magen David Adom crews treated and evacuated a 35‑year‑old man to the city’s Soroka Medical Center who was moderately wounded and 18 others who were lightly hurt, all by flying glass.