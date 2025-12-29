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Houthi chief: Any Israeli presence in Somaliland a target

The warning from the Iranian-backed Yemeni terrorist group came after Jerusalem recognized the self-declared Horn of Africa nation.

JNS Staff
Yemenis brandish weapons and copies of the Quran, Islam's holy book, during a demonstration over remarks made by a candidate for the U.S. Senate on the Quran in the Yemeni capital Sana'a, which is under Houthi control on Dec. 19, 2025. Photo by Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images.
Yemenis brandish weapons and copies of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, during a demonstration over remarks made by a candidate for the U.S. Senate on the Quran in the Yemeni capital Sana’a, which is under Houthi control on Dec. 19, 2025. Photo by Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images.
(Dec. 29, 2025 / JNS)

The leader of Yemen’s Houthi terrorist organization has warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland will be treated as a “military target,” in the group’s latest denunciation of Jerusalem’s decision to recognize the self-declared Horn of Africa nation, AFP reported on Sunday.

Abdulmalik al-Houthi said any such presence would amount to “aggression against Somalia and Yemen” and a threat to regional security, according to a statement carried by the Iranian-backed rebel group’s media. He called Israel’s recognition of Somaliland “a hostile stance” toward Somalia, its African neighbors, Yemen and Red Sea states on both shores.

Israel on Friday formally recognized Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has remained internationally unrecognized despite maintaining its own currency, passport and army and occupying a strategic position along the Gulf of Aden.

AFP cited regional analysts as saying closer ties with Somaliland could give Israel improved access to the Red Sea and enhance its ability to strike Houthi targets in Yemen.

Israel has repeatedly hit Houthi terror sites in Yemen since the terror group joined Hamas in attacking the Jewish state after the Gaza-based terror group invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, starting a two-year multi-front regional war. The Houthis have halted their attacks since a fragile truce took hold in Gaza in October.

Jerusalem’s move has drawn criticism from the African Union, Egypt, Turkey, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Saudi-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation, while the European Union has stressed that Somalia’s sovereignty must be respected.

Israeli officials have stood by the decision, with Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon saying on Saturday evening that Israel “will not shy away from political discussions” at an emergency Security Council meeting scheduled for Monday over Jerusalem’s recognition of Somaliland.

“Israel will continue to act responsibly and with discretion in order to strengthen cooperation with partners who contribute to regional stability,” Danon wrote on social media.

In Friday’s announcement that Israel would become the first country to recognize Somaliland, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision was made “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” referring to the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements during President Donald Trump’s first term that saw Jerusalem establish diplomatic ties with four Arab Muslim countries.

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