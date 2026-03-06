More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF chief: Hezbollah hit hard as Iran op changes phase

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Israeli and U.S. forces have achieved near-total aerial supremacy over the Islamic Republic as his troops disarm Lebanon terrorists.

Mar. 6, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF chief: Hezbollah hit hard as Iran op changes phase

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Flames erupt from the site of an Israeli Air Force strike that targeted terrorist infrastructure in Beirut’s southern Haret Hreik suburb following an evacuation warning on March 5, 2026. Photo by Ibrahim Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
Flames erupt from the site of an Israeli Air Force strike that targeted terrorist infrastructure in Beirut’s southern Haret Hreik suburb following an evacuation warning on March 5, 2026. Photo by Ibrahim Amro/AFP via Getty Images.

In parallel to its operations in Iran along with the U.S., the Israel Defense Forces is “forcefully attacking” Hezbollah in Lebanon with the aim of disarming the terrorist group, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Thursday.

“I have ordered IDF forces to advance and deepen the control line on the border while taking up positions in key locations in Southern Lebanon,” Zamir said in a filmed statement, his first since the launch of operations “Roaring Lion” and “Epic Fury” in Iran by Israel and the U.S.

The operations in Iran “created air supremacy and suppressed the ballistic missile array,” Zamir said. “Now we are moving on to the next phase of the operation, in which we will intensify damage to the regime’s foundations and military capabilities.”

The IDF has “surprise moves” in place, which Zamir said he would not expand on, he added.

In Iran, Israel Air Force pilots have carried out about 2,500 strikes, dropping more than 6,000 ordinances, thus “paving the path to Tehran,” Zamir said. “We have taken out 80% of the aerial defense systems and achieved near total air supremacy in Iran’s airspace,” he added.

This and “quality intelligence” is allowing Israel to target Iran’s ballistic arsenal, Zamir said, adding that “we have neutralized and destroyed upward of 60% of the ballistic missile launchers, a very significant achievement that is reducing damage to the home front and saving many lives. The effort is ongoing.”

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel two days after the Feb. 28 launch of the operation against its sponsor, the Iranian regime. Hezbollah’s actions violated the terms of a ceasefire reached between Israel and Beirut in November 2024.

Zamir called the violation “a strategic error that goes against the interests of the citizens of Lebanon.”

Hezbollah is “paying a heavy price” for this,” he said, adding, “There will be no more equations,” military jargon that signifies tolerance of some offensive actions by the enemy. “We will act relentless to remove the threat and will not abandon the goal until Hezbollah is disarmed.”

The IDF is attacking “on the border with Lebanon and deep in its territory,” Zamir said, noting that on Wednesday night, Israel killed Zaid Ali Jumaa, known also as Fid’aai, whose role was to coordinate the terror group’s ballistic arsenal.

Jumaa was “responsible for the death of many Israelis,” Zamir said, and personally commanded a January 2015 missile attack that killed Maj. Yochai (Jocha) Klangel and Sgt. Maj. Dor Chaim Nini on Mount Dov, and wounded seven others.

Reviewing the operation in Iran, Zamir said thousands of troops had planned it “in close cooperation with our ally, the United States.” In the operation’s opening move, “within only 40 seconds, about 40 seniors from Iran’s terror regime were eliminated,” including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, “whose goal was to destroy the State of Israel, and he had a detailed plan for it.”

Zamir spoke about the U.S.-Israeli cooperation.

“I am in constant contact with my America counterparts,” including Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper, Zamir said. “We fight based on joint interest and values, shoulder to shoulder. They are true friends.”

Zamir called the cooperation “historic” and said it is “stripping, through synchronized action, the Iranian regime of its military capabilities and bringing it into unprecedented strategic isolation and a weakness.”

The IDF chief quoted Cooper’s remarks on Israel on Tuesday, in which the American said that “the two most powerful air forces in the world, the U.S. and Israel, are dominating the skies over the world’s largest state sponsor of terror.”

Zamir expressed his “deepest appreciation for the courageous and determined action of the U.S. military. In the name of the IDF, I share the grief of the families of the American heroes who fell in battle,” Zamir said, referencing the six servicemen killed earlier this week in an Iranian strike on a U.S. air base in Kuwait. He also extended condolences to the families of the 10 people killed in Israel by direct missile strikes and praised the home front’s resilience and discipline throughout the campaign.

Iran, Zamir said, “is a danger to regional and world stability, and, as we have seen in recent days, it is a significant threat to Israel, other regional countries and the entire Free World. The more we would have waited with the operation, the more Iran would have entered the immunity zone, and threat would have risen.”

Iran IDF Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin