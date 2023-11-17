The Israel Defense Forces said on Friday that five Palestinian terrorists were killed during an overnight counterterror raid in Jenin in Samaria.

During the raid, an Israeli drone struck a group of terrorists firing on soldiers. Other Palestinians threw explosives.

Several Palestinian gunmen fled in cars and an ambulance in the direction of Jenin’s Ibn Sina hospital, according to the IDF. One of the terrorists was caught at the entrance to the hospital. A search of his vehicle turned up three M-16 rifles.

Earlier this month, at least 12 Palestinian terrorists were killed in exchanges of fire with Israeli forces in the Jenin camp.

Also Friday, the IDF said Palestinian terrorists opened fire from a vehicle at troops at an intersection close to Hebron in Judea.

Soldiers returned fire, killing the gunman and the driver, according to the military. No troops were injured in the attack.

In other counterterror operations, security forces in Hebron mapped out for demolition the homes of three terrorists responsible for Thursday’s terror shooting at a crossing south of Jerusalem.

Hamas terrorists shot dead 20-year-old Cpl. Avraham Fetena and wounded five other Israelis in the attack.

Overall, 21 Palestinians were arrested across Judea and Samaria during the overnight raids.

Since Oct. 7, Israeli forces have detained more than 1,750 wanted Palestinians throughout the Judea and Samaria, of whom 1,050 are associated with Hamas.