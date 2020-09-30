More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF reveals coordinates of ‘Hezbollah missile depots’ in Beirut

“It’s time for the world to stand up against the use of human shields by Hezbollah,” says the Israeli military.

Sep. 30, 2020
A map provided by the Israel Defense Forces detailing the location of an alleged Hezbollah arms depot in Beirut. Source: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
A map provided by the Israel Defense Forces detailing the location of an alleged Hezbollah arms depot in Beirut. Source: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

In an unusual move, the Israeli military on Tuesday tweeted the coordinates of what it said were Hezbollah missile stockpiles in Beirut and released further information on two other sites it claimed the Shi’ite terrorist group uses as part of its weapon production efforts.

“Here are the coordinates to put in your Waze. Let’s hope the journalists get there before Nasrallah’s moving trucks do: 33.854951N, 35.486802E. And two bonus sites to check out afterward: 33.832307N, 35.513772E [and] 33.815185N, 35.510432E,” the IDF posted on its official Twitter feed. The military added that it hoped “journalists get there before Nasrallah’s moving trucks do.”

The move followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s video address to the annual U.N. General Assembly earlier in the day, during which he showed what he said were maps of Hezbollah missile depots.

One of the stockpiles highlighted by Netanyahu is located shockingly close to a gas station and residential housing. Netanyahu urged the Lebanese people to protect themselves and avoid the threat of another devastating explosion like the one which flattened the Beirut port on Aug. 4.

The massive blast left at least 200 dead, 6,500 injured and rendered an estimated 300,000 people homeless. It also caused upward of $10 billion in property damage.

In its Twitter post, the IDF said that with the help of the international community, Hezbollah’s storing of weapons among civilians could be ended.

“This is not the first time we’ve exposed Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile [PGM] manufacturing sites in the heart of Beirut. But the international community can help make this the last time. It’s time for the world to stand up against the use of human shields by Hezbollah,” the military said.

Israeli military intelligence placed one of Hezbollah’s PGM sites under four seven-story residential buildings housing about 70 families in the heart of the Lebanese capital. The depot is also about 140 yards from a church and a hospital. The second site lurks under a residential complex housing about 50 families, located less than 100 meters from a mosque.

Israel maintains that Iran, Hezbollah’s patron, is the one fueling its precision-guided missile development scheme.

“Releasing information about these sites seeks to call on the Lebanese government, with the support of the international community, to intervene in what is happening in the country, and at the same time to allow the Lebanese people to defend themselves against the dangers of allowing Hezbollah, which does Iran’s bidding, to increase its hold on their country,” the IDF said in a statement.

“Israel and the IDF monitor these sites through various means and have a great deal of information about the precision-guided missile project. We will continue to meet this [project] with broad operational response, using various methods and tools.”

In a series of tweets last week, the IDF said, “No military should have to write a thread like this, but we can’t stand idly by when there are important questions that must be asked: Last week, a Hezbollah arms depot exploded in the middle of a neighborhood in southern Lebanon ... but why was it there in the first place?

“Hezbollah’s strategy is to hide their weapons inside civilian neighborhoods. Why? So that if things were to escalate with Israel, Israel would have no choice but to target civilian areas. Why does Hezbollah want Israel to target civilian areas? Because then there would be international outrage at the fact that Israel has targeted civilians.

“Dear world, international outrage should begin now. Hezbollah should not be storing weapons in civilian areas and risking the lives of the Lebanese people. Humans should not serve as shields for weapons.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hezbollah
EXPLORE JNS
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard