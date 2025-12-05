In civilian talks, Israel and Lebanon confront Hezbollah’s grip

Israel and Lebanon have launched their first ever direct talks at the civilian level to explore potential economic and other cooperative initiatives that are not tied to the ongoing military campaign against Hezbollah.

This was reflected in a meeting in Naqoura, Lebanon, north of the Israeli border and Rosh Hanikra, between a team led by Uri Resnick, deputy head of foreign policy at Israel’s National Security Council, and a delegation headed by Simon Karam, the former Lebanese ambassador to the U.S. The talks were mediated by Morgan Ortagus, deputy United States special envoy to the Middle East, and included representatives from the IDF, the Lebanese Armed Forces and the United Nations.

The Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem said the meeting was held in a “positive atmosphere” and that the sides agreed to formulate “ideas for potential economic cooperation between Israel and Lebanon.” Israel clarified that “disarming Hezbollah is a fundamental requirement that stands independently of any progress on economic issues.” The sides agreed to hold follow-up discussions.

Earlier statements described the meeting as a first attempt to lay the groundwork for economic cooperation and a future relationship between Israel and Lebanon. Beyond the immediate discussions on monitoring the ceasefire, it was presented as an initial step toward eventual normalization, even if concrete political agreements remain distant. The process, Israeli officials say, has now begun.

These contacts mark a significant shift. During the maritime border negotiations in previous years, Lebanon—under pressure from Hezbollah—refused to send civilian officials, and the talks were conducted indirectly through the United States and France and handled by military officers.

Even then, Beirut participated only after Israel agreed to relinquish nearly all of the disputed maritime area. The current civilian-level dialogue is a strong indication of Hezbollah’s waning influence over Lebanese government policy.

For Israel, this marks a policy shift coordinated with and encouraged by Washington. Two tracks are now being kept separate: the campaign against Hezbollah and efforts to dismantle its arsenal, and the political process with Lebanon.

Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah targets as the organization works to rebuild and rearm, while Lebanon’s government pursues its stated commitment to disarm the terrorist group. In parallel, Israel and Lebanon will conduct civilian-level talks. The U.S. administration has given Israel a green light to continue its military actions against Hezbollah, while simultaneously pressing Jerusalem to support steps that bring the Lebanese government and President Joseph Aoun closer to Washington and advance confidence-building measures.

One of the key areas expected to advance is cooperation on natural gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, including securing offshore gas fields and the shipping lanes used by oil tankers. Agricultural cooperation may also be considered, along with mechanisms to oversee the return of residents to Southern Lebanon. Many of those displaced are Christians, whose return Israel views as a moderating influence compared with Shi’ite communities, many of whose members have supported or belonged to Hezbollah.

According to an Israeli political official, the dialogue is expected to lay the foundation for broader negotiations between Israel and Lebanon on all outstanding issues, including formalizing the land border and resolving disputes largely driven by Hezbollah. Still, the official noted that as long as Hezbollah remains active, progress on matters such as an IDF withdrawal from positions inside Lebanon or a halt to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure will remain extremely difficult.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.