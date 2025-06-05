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News   Israel News

Indiana congressman: Al-Sharaa is open to peace with Israel

U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, who recently met with President Ahmed al-Sharaa, stressed that the burden of proof lies with the Syrian leader.

Jun. 5, 2025
Ariel Kahana
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is flanked by Reps. Andrew Clyde (fourth from left) and Marlin Stutzman (third from right) in Jerusalem on May 27, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is flanked by Reps. Andrew Clyde (fourth from left) and Marlin Stutzman (third from right) in Jerusalem on May 27, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.

U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-Ind.), who recently met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, told Israel Hayom on Wednesday that “he is open to peace with Israel.”

Stutzman and his colleague Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) visited Israel last week as guests of the “Yes! Israel” project. During their tour, they met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and traveled across the country.

Marlin Stutzman
Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-Ind.). Credit: U.S. Congress Official Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

Stutzman shared his impressions from a visit to Syria two months ago and stressed that the burden of proof lies with the Syrian leader. “The Syrian people want to rebuild their lives and thrive, and we need to let that happen.”

Q: Many in Israel are concerned that al-Sharaa emerged from Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Is this the man who will bring prosperity and peace to Syria?

Marlin Stutzman: I don’t know, but I hope so. I hope he models his government more after the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia [which oppose the Muslim Brotherhood] than after Qatar. He said he would allow Iran to open an embassy, but limit the issuance of visas to Iranians. He has a plan to develop commerce and is open to the Abraham Accords. He’s saying the right things. But more importantly, we need to watch what he does—day by day.

Q: Is he fighting extremism? That, to me, is the key question.

A: I believe he is, to a certain extent. But again, we are going to monitor him. He has been in office for less than six months. He appears to be trying to integrate the militias into the army, rather than letting them roam Syria unchecked and cause problems.

His history includes fighting both Assad and ISIS. It’s true that he was a member of Al-Qaeda and part of a terrorist organization, and we must acknowledge that. It’s up to him to prove that he has changed. He needs to show the world he is not another dictator or terrorist, and I am willing to give him a chance.

Q: Do you see a real chance for peace between Syria and Israel?

A: He was open to peace with Israel. That’s what he told me.

Q: Under what conditions?

A: That Syria remains whole and stays within its current borders.

Q: Including the Golan Heights?

A: No, he said there could be negotiations over the Golan Heights. So again, he’s open to discussing the Golan, which I felt was a good sign. I hope this indicates a real desire to build Syria into a state of commerce and prosperity. But to do that, he must distance himself from his old allies. That is my hope. I care that every sect and individual in Syria is protected. There must be human rights, religious freedom and minority rights.

Q: What should Israel do to move this forward?

A: There needs to be at least a conversation. Let him prove to Israel that he wants to be a friend and build a bridge. Leave the door open.

In the interview, Stutzman emphasized that the U.S. must scrutinize Qatar’s conduct in the Middle East and globally.

“Many people in the U.S. don’t fully understand how Qatar operates. That’s something we need to question. Do they support Hamas? Do they support terrorism? We don’t want to see them playing both sides. They should truly be on the side of security and freedom, and not allow or fund any terrorist activity within their borders.”

Q: Is this an issue the American public is aware of?

A: I don’t think there’s enough awareness. We need to ask more questions. If they support Hamas operations in Gaza, that’s a problem. That’s why it’s critical that Americans and members of Congress understand that the U.S. has a military base in Qatar. You cannot be part of the Western world that aspires to peace, prosperity and individual rights, and at the same time fund terrorist organizations. That simply must not happen.

Q: To my knowledge, they also fund many universities in America.

A: Yes, Qatar has donated a lot of money—millions of dollars—to universities for Middle East studies programs. Of course, it’s important to understand what’s happening in the Middle East at our top universities. But if they’ve funded content that leans against Israel or the U.S.—and what we’re seeing on campuses now is rising antisemitism – then we can’t tolerate that. We need to call it out.

Since October 7, many organizations have revealed their true nature. The questions we need to ask them are: Are you for peace? Are you for prosperity? Are you for Israel’s right to live in its homeland?

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Israeli Foreign Policy
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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