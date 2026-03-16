Iranian hit injures woman in Rishon Letzion area

A woman about 30 years old suffered light injuries on Monday morning in the Rishon Letzion area, south of Tel Aviv, from Iranian missile fire on Israel.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated her at the scene before evacuating her to Shamir Medical Center (formerly Assaf Harofeh Medical Center) in Be’er Ya’akov, where she was listed in good condition.

תיעוד מפעילות כוחות פיקוד העורף במרכז הארץ הבוקר pic.twitter.com/g1EQnjlFiQ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 16, 2026

There were several impact sites in central Israel, including the injured woman’s apartment and a house in Shoham, east of Ben-Gurion International Airport. Cluster munitions were reportedly used in the latest Iranian attack.

זירת הפגיעה בדירה בראשון לציון@ItaiGalon



צילום: עיריית ראשון לציון pic.twitter.com/tEDh4nr2rz — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) March 16, 2026

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the site of the missile strike in Rishon Letzion, touring a family home that was destroyed in the attack and viewing the damage up close, his office said.

Standing in the shattered living room where a cluster bomb detonated, Herzog condemned Tehran for using the “weapon of the weak” and said the Iranian people “deserve so much better” than a regime that spends their resources exporting “havoc, terror, hate and bloodshed” around the world.

הגענו הבוקר לבית בראשון לציון שספג פגיעה ישירה של פצצת מצרר. יחד עם ראש העיר רז קינסטליך פגשנו פה משפחות שפעלו לפי ההנחיות, נכנסו למרחבים המוגנים ובכך הצילו את חייהם. במצבים כאלה ברור עד כמה חיוני להישמע להוראות פיקוד העורף - גם כאן בזירה הן הוכיחו את עצמן.



אויבינו מאיראן מנסים… pic.twitter.com/c2I5vWwgjF — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 16, 2026

MDA reported casualties in Jerusalem and Kiryat Gat on Monday afternoon following Iranian missile fire on Israel.

In Jerusalem, MDA medics and paramedics treated a 42-year-old man who was hit by shrapnel and burned on his hand. He was taken to Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus in good condition.

In Kiryat Gat, MDA received a report of a traffic accident that occurred during an air-raid siren. A pedestrian who had exited a bus because of the siren was struck by a vehicle. Medics and paramedics treated a man in his 50s, who suffered multi-system trauma. He was taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva in serious condition, sedated and on a ventilator.

Since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, 3,369 people have been evacuated to hospitals nationwide, the Israeli Health Ministry said.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, 81 remained hospitalized, including one in critical condition, seven in serious condition, 14 in satisfactory condition and 59 in good condition. During the past 24 hours, hospitals received 142 people from the attacks, most with minor injuries.