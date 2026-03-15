More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel eliminates Lebanon-based terrorist tied to Iran

Muhammad Majed Abd al-Salam Tawfiq Zidan directed attacks from Lebanon under the guidance of Iranian intelligence, IDF and Shin Bet said.

Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel eliminates Lebanon-based terrorist tied to Iran

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Smoke rises in Southern Lebanon following Israeli Air Force strikes, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, March 3, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Smoke rises in Southern Lebanon following Israeli Air Force strikes, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, March 3, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.

Israeli forces have eliminated a prominent Lebanon-based Palestinian terrorist directed by the Iranian regime’s intelligence arm, military authorities said on Sunday, identifying the target as Muhammad Majed Abd al-Salam Tawfiq Zidan.

Zidan’s elimination on Friday was a joint operation by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the two organizations said in a joint statement.

“He served as a key Palestinian terrorist who operated under the intelligence arm of the Iranian terror regime and attempted to advance terror attacks within the State of Israel,” the statement said.

The IDF and Shin Bet added that the Iranian regime “continues to promote and direct terrorist activity against the State of Israel and IDF troops through intelligence activities and recruiting Palestinian terrorist operatives in Lebanon, including during Operation Roaring Lion.”

Israel launched the operation against the Iranian regime on Feb. 28 jointly with the United States, which codenamed the operation “Epic Fury.”

Hezbollah, on March 2, joined the fighting by launching projectiles into Israel in violation of a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024. This has triggered a series of strikes and a limited ground incursion in Lebanon by Israel.

Some 750,000 Lebanese people have been evacuated from affected areas, according to Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), with at least 634 fatalities from Israeli strikes and 1,586 wounded.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
Mar. 22, 2026
New York City Police Department Car, NYPD
U.S. News
US postal worker arrested for shoving 4–year–old to the ground in Monsey
“I have viewed the video depicting an incident involving a physical attack on a small child,” Police Sup. Michael Specht posted on X. “The content of this video is very disturbing.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips