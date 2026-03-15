Israel eliminates Lebanon-based terrorist tied to Iran

Israeli forces have eliminated a prominent Lebanon-based Palestinian terrorist directed by the Iranian regime’s intelligence arm, military authorities said on Sunday, identifying the target as Muhammad Majed Abd al-Salam Tawfiq Zidan.

Zidan’s elimination on Friday was a joint operation by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the two organizations said in a joint statement.

“He served as a key Palestinian terrorist who operated under the intelligence arm of the Iranian terror regime and attempted to advance terror attacks within the State of Israel,” the statement said.

The IDF and Shin Bet added that the Iranian regime “continues to promote and direct terrorist activity against the State of Israel and IDF troops through intelligence activities and recruiting Palestinian terrorist operatives in Lebanon, including during Operation Roaring Lion.”

Israel launched the operation against the Iranian regime on Feb. 28 jointly with the United States, which codenamed the operation “Epic Fury.”

Hezbollah, on March 2, joined the fighting by launching projectiles into Israel in violation of a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024. This has triggered a series of strikes and a limited ground incursion in Lebanon by Israel.

Some 750,000 Lebanese people have been evacuated from affected areas, according to Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), with at least 634 fatalities from Israeli strikes and 1,586 wounded.