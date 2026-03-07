More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel to procure armored vehicles from US in $26 million deal

The deal involves dozens of armored tactical mobility vehicles designated for maneuvering ground forces, as well as a full maintenance and sustainment package, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Mar. 7, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel to procure armored vehicles from US in $26 million deal

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Armored vehicles
Israel is set to acquire Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) from the U.S. as part of its comprehensive support for the Israel Defense Forces, the Israel Ministry of Defense said on March 5, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.

The Israeli government is set to acquire Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) from the United States as part of its comprehensive support for the ground forces of the Israel Defense Forces, the Israel Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry, through its mission to the United States, has signed the first phase of the deal, valued at approximately $26 million, the statement read.

The acquisition involves dozens of armored tactical mobility vehicles designated for maneuvering ground forces, as well as a full maintenance and sustainment package, according to the ministry.

This contract is the latest in a series of recent procurement contracts under the strategy led by the ministry to address the IDF’s immediate and long-term operational requirements, the statement added.

The ministry and the Israel Defense Forces completed the reception and unloading of a cargo ship over the weekend, carrying tons of military equipment, including military gear, dozens of Humvees and trucks, the ministry’s spokesperson said on Saturday.

Since the Hamas-led invasion into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, 1,150 cargo aircraft and 166 ships have arrived in Israel carrying over 130,000 tons of munitions and military equipment, of which over 6,500 tons were delivered in 90 flights and shipments in recent weeks, according to the ministry.

IDF U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin