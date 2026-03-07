Israel to procure armored vehicles from US in $26 million deal

The Israeli government is set to acquire Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) from the United States as part of its comprehensive support for the ground forces of the Israel Defense Forces, the Israel Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry, through its mission to the United States, has signed the first phase of the deal, valued at approximately $26 million, the statement read.

The acquisition involves dozens of armored tactical mobility vehicles designated for maneuvering ground forces, as well as a full maintenance and sustainment package, according to the ministry.

This contract is the latest in a series of recent procurement contracts under the strategy led by the ministry to address the IDF’s immediate and long-term operational requirements, the statement added.

The ministry and the Israel Defense Forces completed the reception and unloading of a cargo ship over the weekend, carrying tons of military equipment, including military gear, dozens of Humvees and trucks, the ministry’s spokesperson said on Saturday.

Since the Hamas-led invasion into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, 1,150 cargo aircraft and 166 ships have arrived in Israel carrying over 130,000 tons of munitions and military equipment, of which over 6,500 tons were delivered in 90 flights and shipments in recent weeks, according to the ministry.