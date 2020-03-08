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News   Israel News

Israeli defense minister’s Twitter account hacked

Pro-Palestinian, pro-Turkish messages were posted to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s Twitter feed during the incident, which lasted “several minutes,” according to his office.

Mar. 8, 2020
Former Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett attends the launch of the Yamina Party campaign, on Feb. 12, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Former Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett attends the launch of the Yamina Party campaign, on Feb. 12, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s Twitter account was hacked on Sunday morning, with numerous pro-Palestinian and Turkish messages being posted on his profile.

No suspects have been named in the case, but investigators believe the perpetrators were mostly likely from Turkey, as the majority of the posts were written in Turkish or contained pro-Turkish messages.

One of the tweets on Bennett’s account read “freedom for Palestine,” along with an image of a Palestinian flag. Another was the Turkish national anthem translated into English.

Bennett’s office said in a statement on Monday, “Last night at around 2 a.m., the Twitter account of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett was hacked for several minutes. The content was deleted immediately and the password to the account was changed. The matter has been transferred to the relevant cyber authorities in the defense establishment.”

Officials are currently trying to assess the security fallout from the incident. Intelligence agencies and information security experts were also checking whether Bennett’s cell phone had been hacked as well.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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