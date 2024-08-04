Israeli FM’s tweet raises storm in Turkey

A tweet by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Friday accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of destroying his country has garnered nearly 40 million views and has drawn a sharp reaction from Erdoğan’s supporters.

In the Aug. 2 tweet, Erdoğan stands in the foreground as a Turkish flag and the city of Istanbul go up in flames.

“Erdoğan is turning Turkey into a dictatorship just by reason of its support for Hamas’s murderers and rapists, against the stance of the entire free world,” Katz tweeted in Turkish.

"[Erdoğan’s Turkey] blocks Instagram, interrupts sports broadcasts because an Israeli athlete beat a Turkish athlete, threatens to invade a democratic country with which Turkey is not in a military conflict, and inflicts an annual loss of $6 billion on Turkish exporters by severing trade relations,” the foreign minister said in his tweet.

“Erdoğan is taking and destroying a Turkish state with scientific, cultural, technological and economic capabilities, and eliminating the legacy of [President Mustafa Kemal] Ataturk, who built a progressive and prosperous Turkey,” Katz concluded.

.@RTErdogan, tüm özgür dünyanın duruşuna karşı, sadece Hamas'ın katillerine ve tecavüzcülerine verdiği destek uğruna Türkiye'yi bir diktatörlüğe dönüştürüyor.



Türkiye'de 57 milyon kullanıcısı olan Instagram'ı engelliyor, İsrailli bir atlet bir Türk atleti yendi diye spor… pic.twitter.com/LFYbTqaPRc — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) August 2, 2024

Senior officials in the Turkish government were quick to attack Katz and Israel in response.

The tweet also united Erdoğan’s political opposition. “We are not going to learn democracy and law from someone whose hands shed the blood of tens of thousands of children,” tweeted Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a member of the secular Republican People’s Party.

“Everything will be fine, when Palestine is free,” he said.

Katz had tagged İmamoğlu in his tweet and İmamoğlu had to respond as he did in order not to appear as an Israeli “collaborator,” Channel 12 reported.

Other leaders came out in support of Katz’s tweet. “President Ronald Reagan once called [Libyan dictator Muammar] Khadaffi the Mad Dog of the Middle East. Today that title suits #Erdogan,” the leader of the Netherland’s Party for Freedom, Geert Wilders, posted to X.

President Ronald Reagan once called Khadaffi the Mad Dog of the Middle East. Today that title suits #Erdogan. Friend with the terrorists of Hamas, blind hate towards Israel. But more than that: an enemy of the Turkish people. Most Turks are great people, proud of the legacy of… — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) August 2, 2024

Erdoğan, whose ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) suffered a historic defeat in local elections on March 31, has become ever more hostile towards Israel and closer to Hamas since the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 massacre.

On July 28, Erdoğan threatened to invade Israel. Katz called on NATO to expel Turkey in response.