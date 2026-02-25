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Israeli forces arrest Arab terrorists in overnight raid near Jericho

Undercover Border Police operatives operated alongside IDF soldiers in what police described as a targeted operation based on Shin Bet intelligence.

Feb. 25, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli forces arrest Arab terrorists in overnight raid near Jericho

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An Israeli counter-terrorism operation in the Aqabat Jaber camp, two miles from Jericho in the Jordan Valley, Feb. 25, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.
An Israeli counter-terrorism operation in the Aqabat Jaber camp, two miles from Jericho in the Jordan Valley, Feb. 25, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.

Israeli security forces arrested several Palestinian terrorist suspects in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, located two miles from Jericho in the Jordan Valley, during an overnight raid on Tuesday, police stated.

Undercover Border Police operatives operated alongside Israel Defense Forces soldiers in what police described as a targeted operation based on intelligence uncovered by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

“The undercover unit operated under cover of darkness,” police said. “In precise operational coordination, they simultaneously raided two safe houses where the suspects were hiding and carried out their arrest.”

The suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet for further questioning.

The Jewish state’s security agencies will continue to operate “decisively, day and night, using advanced operational capabilities to thwart terror and safeguard the citizens of the State of Israel,” the statement added.

On Monday, the IDF launched a multi-day counter-terrorism operation in the Binyamin region of Samaria. The operations in Turmus Aya, Sinjil, and Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya were said to be part of a “proactive and planned operation aimed at restoring security and order in the area.”

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO this month.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, the NGO said in its annual report.

The data, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 explosive charges and 19 terrorist shooting assaults.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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