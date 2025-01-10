Israeli officials mull international conference on Syria

Discussions within Israel are intensifying regarding developments on the northern front. Two days ago, Defense Minister Israel Katz chaired a small ministerial meeting that focused on Turkish involvement in Syria

The deliberations covered the evolving situation in Syria, particularly addressing concerns regarding the nation’s current de facto leader, Sunni jihadi-linked revolutionary Ahmed al-Sharaa (aka Abu Mohammad al-Julani), and the safety of Druze and Kurdish minority populations in the region, according to information obtained by Israel Hayom.

In an effort to enhance regional stability, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen proposed convening an international conference focused on Syria.

Cohen said that the primary objective is securing the northern border and enabling active defense measures against threats posed by organizations operating outside existing separation of force agreements.

The meeting included consideration of an idea top political and security officials have been examining since the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime—the division of Syria into self-governing provincial regions (cantons) to safeguard the security and rights of all Syrian ethnic groups. Cohen suggested that this possibility should be examined during the proposed international conference.

A primary challenge noted, however, is that such an initiative associated with Israel in any way would likely face significant resistance within Syria. Therefore, any discussions would have to remain classified.

Security officials emphasize that, while Israel has no plans for a permanent presence in Syria, it will maintain positions in captured areas until stability is achieved. A conference that would facilitate a redefinition of Syria’s borders and structure could enable Israeli forces to withdraw without compromising security interests. Currently, officials across all levels indicate such a scenario remains distant.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.