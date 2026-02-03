Israeli troops find weapons in UNRWA aid sacks

Israeli troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip recently found over 100 mortar shells, several rockets and other weapons hidden inside blankets and sacks marked as UNRWA humanitarian aid, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

The munitions were discovered by forces from the 7th Brigade under the Gaza Division while clearing areas east of the so‑called Yellow Line of underground and surface‑level terrorist infrastructure, according to the military.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday accused UNRWA of aiding Hamas after the IDF found the aid sacks with weapons. “Weapons don’t end up in humanitarian aid bags by accident,” the ministry said in a post on X, adding that the agency “owes an explanation for their support for terror.”

IDF forces operating in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday eliminated four terrorists adjacent to the Yellow Line. The terrorists had approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them, according to the military.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the IDF said.