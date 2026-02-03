More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli troops find weapons in UNRWA aid sacks

Over 100 mortar shells, as well as rockets and other arms, were found hidden in UNRWA-marked humanitarian aid sacks during operations in southern Gaza, according to the IDF.

JNS Staff
UNRWA Aid, Gaza
Mortar shells and other munitions sit alongside the UNRWA-marked aid bags they were found in by Israeli forces in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
(Feb. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip recently found over 100 mortar shells, several rockets and other weapons hidden inside blankets and sacks marked as UNRWA humanitarian aid, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

The munitions were discovered by forces from the 7th Brigade under the Gaza Division while clearing areas east of the so‑called Yellow Line of underground and surface‑level terrorist infrastructure, according to the military.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday accused UNRWA of aiding Hamas after the IDF found the aid sacks with weapons. “Weapons don’t end up in humanitarian aid bags by accident,” the ministry said in a post on X, adding that the agency “owes an explanation for their support for terror.”

IDF forces operating in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday eliminated four terrorists adjacent to the Yellow Line. The terrorists had approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them, according to the military.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the IDF said.

United Nations Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran oil-shipping network
The United States is “shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
July 14, 2026
Greg Casar Getty
U.S. News
Democrats split ahead of vote whether to cut $3.3 billion in U.S. aid to Israel
“The American people are crying out for an end to U.S. tax dollars subsidizing Israel’s military,” Rep. Greg Casar, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told colleagues.
July 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
Mahmoud Khalil files suit alleging Trump admin, advocacy groups conspired to deport anti-Israel activists
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman told JNS that the administration “acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority” in Khalil’s case, “as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews and damages property.”
July 14, 2026
Aaron Bandler
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
U.S. News
Trump announces ‘full blockade’ on Iranian shipping, drops Hormuz transit fee
“The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran,” the U.S. president wrote.
July 14, 2026
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. News
Jeffries opposes Massie bid to eliminate US aid to Israel
The amendment “would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel,” the House minority leader said.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses IDF officers at a graduation ceremony for the Combat Officers’ Course at the Bahad 1 military academy in Mitzpe Ramon on June 25, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran: ‘Attack us, and we will hit you harder than last time’
“We are prepared for any scenario,” the prime minister assured.
July 14, 2026
David Isaac
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein