Jewish Agency launches Roaring Lion Fund for victims of Iran war

The Jewish Agency for Israel launched the Roaring Lion Fund, an emergency relief initiative established to provide immediate financial assistance and long-term emotional support to victims of the recent Iranian missile attacks on Israel.

The international organization said on March 4 that the fund was made possible due to the Jewish Federations of North America, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization, alongside additional partners and donors.

The fund is set to provide direct emergency grants to bereaved families, those who were hospitalized due to attacks and families whose homes were affected by missile impacts.

Eligible families will receive an immediate grant of 4,000 shekels (about $1,300) transferred to their bank account shortly after verification through official government channels, according to the Jewish Agency.

The grants will transfer automatically to those who were affected via information received from the authorities without the initiative of the victims.

Additionally, the organization is offering emotional resilience services to those affected, including individual support, workshops and group therapy designed to strengthen long-term well-being in coordination with local municipalities, the Jewish Agency stated.

An emergency operations center is also providing support for new immigrants in absorption centers across Israel.

“In moments of profound crisis such as the current war, we show up for one another without hesitation. This powerful gesture of solidarity from world Jewry to the Israeli people serves to strengthen resilience and forge meaningful bonds of connection,” said Mark Wilf, chairman of the Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors.

Agency chairman IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog was quoted as saying, “The Roaring Lion Fund was established to respond immediately, to extend a helping hand and to help ease the pain.”