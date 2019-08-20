More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Jordanian citizen indicted in Israel for planning to murder IDF soldier

Mohammed Maslah, a Palestinian with Jordanian citizenship who had entered Israel illegally, was looking for a soldier to stab when stopped by police at a Hadera bus stop.

Aug. 20, 2019
Mohammad Maslah, 21, in the Haifa District Court, Aug. 19, 2019. Credit: Screenshot.
Mohammad Maslah, 21, in the Haifa District Court, Aug. 19, 2019. Credit: Screenshot.

A 21-year-old Jordanian man was indicted in the Haifa District Court on Monday for attempting to stab an Israeli police officer in July and planning to stab an Israel Defense Forces’ soldier.

The suspect, Mohammad Maslah, is a Palestinian with Jordanian citizenship who had entered Israel illegally.

According to a police statement, on July 22, two patrolling officers stopped to question a man sitting at a Hadera bus stop who exhibited suspicious behavior. Upon asking him for identification, the officers learned his name, and that he had entered Israel illegally from a village near the West Bank city of Tulkarm.

When they attempted to arrest him, Maslah drew a knife, tried to stab the officers and then fled.

The officers gave chase, eventually catching up with Maslah. According to the police report, when they ordered him to drop the knife, Maslah yelled “Allahu Akbar” and moved to attack them. One of the officers then fired a single shot at Maslah’s leg, causing him to collapse to the ground.

According to police, during later questioning Maslah said he had entered the Palestinian territories from Jordan in June and had been staying with his sister in the West Bank village of Deir al-Ghusun. He procured a knife from a warehouse adjacent to his sister’s home, which he said he had intended to use to kill an Israeli soldier.

Maslah left his sister’s home on July 22 armed with the knife and entered Israeli territory through a breach in the border fence, he said. He then took a bus to the center of Hadera, where he walked around for several hours, looking for a soldier to stab before being detained by police.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
A mural in Tehran's Palestine Square warns the U.S. and Israel to watch out for their soldiers by depicting coffins laid out on the ground draped in U.S. and Israeli flags, with an Islamic Republic of Iran flag before them, on Feb. 1, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Analysis
This is Iran’s propaganda machine
Tehran combines a narrative of victory with one of victimhood to shape public opinion. Israel is trying to catch up in the battle for public perception.
Mar. 20, 2026
Lidor Sultan
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. Army has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman